The bad news is that the help Dallas needed to clinch their first playoff berth since 2018 didn’t happen. Following their 21-6 victory over the New York Giants for their third win in a row, the Cowboys needed a bit of help in order to secure their ticket to the dance. That didn’t happen, but the good news, and really the only news that matters, is that the Cowboys moved up two rungs on the NFC seeding ladder with just three weeks to go.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO