DU Students To Submit 2 Negative COVID Tests Before Returning For Spring Semester

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant, the University...

CBS Chicago

University Of Chicago, Loyola, Northwestern To Require COVID-19 Booster Shots For Students, Staff; Northwestern To Hold Remote Classes For 2 Weeks In January

CHICAGO (CBS) — The University of Chicago, Loyola University Chicago, and Northwestern University have all announced Monday they will be requiring all students and employees to receive a COVID-19 booster shot once they are eligible. By Jan. 31, all students and staffers at the U of C will be required to submit proof of a booster shot, or apply for an approved exemption. Those who are eligible for a booster but have not received one should do so before coming back to campus for Winter Quarter, the U of C said. Everyone 16 and over is eligible for a booster shot six...
klkntv.com

UNL changes COVID protocol for spring semester

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – As the fall semester comes to a close, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is looking at a subtle, but important shift in how their COVID-19 protocol operates. At the moment, unvaccinated students, faculty, and staff are subject to random testing, but when the new semester begins January 16th, that makes a big shift.
holtvilletribune.com

Back to Campus Under COVID: Students Reflect on Unusual Semester

Back to normal life — sort of. With COVID-19 vaccines widely available, California colleges welcomed students back for a mix of in-person and online classes this fall. After months of studying virtually from childhood bedrooms and other remote locations, students could once again ask questions of professors face to face and socialize with their peers IRL.
southkernsol.org

BC to waive all parking fees for students during spring semester

On December 14, Bakersfield College announced that it will be waiving all parking fees for students, but parking permits will still be required. Now, BC is offering free student parking permits to enrolled students for the Spring 2022 semester as a temporary COVID-19 relief measure. Students can visit the Bakersfield...
CBS Boston

Massachusetts State Universities Will Require COVID Booster Shots For Students, Staff In The Spring

WORCESTER (CBS) — The nine colleges that make up the Massachusetts State University system will require COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for students and staff this spring. In a joint statement, the colleges said everyone on campus will need to get a booster within 30 days of becoming eligible. The campuses in the state university system are Bridgewater, Fitchburg, Framingham, Salem, Westfield and Worcester State Universities, Massachusetts College of Art & Design, Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, and the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. LIST: These Colleges Are Requiring Students & Staff To Get Booster Shots “With the continuing transmission of the Delta variant and the emergence of the Omicron variant, the safety of our campus communities remains at the forefront of our planning as we prepare to return to in-person learning and campus life for the spring 2021,” Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts James Birge said in a statement. The colleges will also continue to mandate face masks and COVID testing, and offer online and hybrid options for students.
University at Buffalo Reporter

Despite COVID challenges, semester goes well for many students

All things considered, the fall semester turned out well for senior Kyana Appling and her many peers at UB who didn’t quite know what to expect five months ago. Classes were back in person after being largely online last year during the pandemic. Campus sporting events, clubs and activities resumed with the help of masks and other protocols. And the high student-vaccination rate at UB has helped keep COVID-19 cases down when compared to the surrounding region.
upr.org

High USU student vaccination rates expected to keep classes in-person for spring semester

This Fall USU issued a COVID vaccination requirement for spring semester and students have responded overwhelmingly by getting vaccinated. In an effort to curb COVID cases, USU has required students to submit proof of their COVID vaccinations before spring semester. While students can claim exemption from the vaccine requirement for religious, medical or personal reasons, 87 percent of USU Logan students have already gotten vaccinated or plan to before the deadline. With high vaccination rates, Robert Wagner, the vice president for Academic and Instructional Services, is hopeful for the future of in-person classes.
WFMJ.com

Eastern Gateway returning to in-person classes for 2022 spring semester

Eastern Gateway Community College students will be returning to in-person classes for the upcoming spring semester. The college announced the return to in-person classes Friday. Students have been learning remotely with a few exceptions for health care and hands-on classes throughout the Fall semester. The move to online learning was...
Berkeley Beacon

Emerson to require boosters, additional testing for spring semester

Emerson will require all community members to receive a COVID-19 booster shot prior to the spring semester amid a drastic rise in COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts following the Thanksgiving holiday, college officials announced Wednesday. The decision follows a rise in COVID-19 cases and the detection of the Omicron variant in...
mercercluster.com

Mercer releases COVID-19 policies for spring 2022 semester

Mercer University has released its updated COVID-19 policies to be put in place for the spring 2022 semester, according to an email from University President William Underwood. Some notable changes include the requirement of vaccination for students in health science programs with clinical experiences. Other students will not be required...
uky.edu

Spring 2022 Semester Student Permit Sales Open Monday, Dec. 13

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Dec. 8, 2021) — Beginning Monday, Dec. 13, University of Kentucky Transportation Services will offer 2022 student spring semester parking permits for sale online and on-site. The following permits will be available: periphery (K) and off-peak (O). To learn more about parking permits in general, visit the...
BC Heights

University Mandates COVID-19 Booster Shots for Spring Semester, Globe Reports

Boston College will require students, faculty, and staff on campus for the spring semester to receive a COVID-19 booster shot, according to The Boston Globe. At least two other Massachusetts colleges will also require students to receive a booster shot, including UMass Amherst and Emerson College. “[BC] will require a...
local21news.com

PSU: Students should prepare to 'alter plans' for start of spring semester

University Park, PA (WJAC) — Penn State University officials announced Friday that the students and campus community should be prepared to "alter plans" for the start of the spring semester. As of now, Penn State plans to return in-person for the spring semester, but university officials are monitoring the...
syr.edu

Students: Submit Your Required COVID Booster Record

As shared earlier this week, the University will require all eligible students, faculty and staff who routinely access any Syracuse University campus location or facility to receive a COVID booster shot prior to the start of the spring semester, or as soon as they become eligible. You may document your booster vaccine and upload a record of your booster in the Patient Portal.
UW Madison

Campus COVID update: Looking ahead to spring semester

As the fall semester draws to a close, we want to thank you for your contribution to our campus’s highly successful efforts to control COVID-19. By pulling together, getting vaccinated and boosted, masking up and staying home when sick, we have been able to return to a much more typical campus experience and enjoy connecting with one another.
Metro News

Gilbert letter outlines Marshall’s spring semester COVID plans

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert issued a letter to the campus community Wednesday outlining plans for the spring semester in connection with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Gilbert said Marshall was able to return to “near normal” status in the fall and many of the same COVID...
