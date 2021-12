OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – Oshkosh Police have identified the man found on the railroad tracks near the city’s downtown as 22-year-old Dylan Drexler. On December 18, 2021 at approximately 1:49 am the Oshkosh Police Department received a call from Canadian National Railroad. The caller stated that as the train was traveling south through the area of Washington Avenue and Broad Street, the train hit something but they weren’t sure what it was.

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO