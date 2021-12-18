ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Weird Al on “Pac-Man,” Paul McCartney and being a “super-spreader of joy”

By Nicole Michael
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w0z2q_0dQl37IJ00

Famed musician, producer and actor "Weird Al" Yankovic joined host Kenneth Womack to talk about his songwriting process, Beatles parodies, new tour and more on "Everything Fab Four," a podcast co-produced by me and Womack (a music scholar who also writes about pop music for Salon) and distributed by Salon.

Yankovic, who has played the accordion since childhood, did not grow up in a very musical household. His father is not "polka king" Frank Yankovic, despite what many have mistakenly believed. As he tells Womack, he was "vaguely aware" of the Beatles when he was young, but when a fellow student brought in a 7-inch vinyl of the "Hey Jude" single into elementary school, he asked his mother if he could buy one. She laughed, saying songs were free on the radio, and that's when Al decided that "someday, when I'm super-rich, I'm going to own EVERY Beatles album!"

Yankovic started his career by recording comedy songs in his bedroom as a teenager in the '70s, and getting cassette tapes of them into the hands of broadcaster Dr. Demento, who ended up bringing them to national attention on his show. "Nobody else would have given me that exposure," says Al.

Since he knew the chord structure of pop songs, Yankovic would spend hours listening to the radio for ideas, latching onto tunes with strong hooks then coming up with funny twists on them to record. Having parodied hundreds of artists over the years, the Beatles have remained his favorite band, and he has stories about being "rejected" by Paul McCartney for his take on "Live and Let Die" (it's not what people think!) and by George Harrison's lawyer for "Pac-Man," his parody of the Beatles' "Taxman" (which the Harrison family later approved for release on Al's 2017 compilation album). Hear those stories, and more, in the full conversation:

Subscribe today through Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, RadioPublic, Breaker, Player.FM, Pocket Casts or wherever you get your podcasts.

And since those days, Yankovic has worked on a video project with Paul McCartney ("one of the few people I still get starstruck around"), performed "What is Life" at George Fest in 2014, and also has a role in the brand-new video released for Harrison's "My Sweet Lord."

As Yankovic prepares to head out on tour, he says his comedy has never been "mean-spirited" and that he hopes, like the Beatles, to be a "super-spreader of joy." As each generation discovers them, he truly believes that "pound for pound you won't ever find a better pop band."

Listen to the entire conversation with Weird Al on "Everything Fab Four" and subscribe via Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google or wherever you get your podcasts.

"Everything Fab Four" is distributed by Salon. Host Kenneth Womack is the author of a two-volume biography on Beatles producer George Martin, the bestselling book "Solid State: The Story of Abbey Road and the End of the Beatles" and "John Lennon, 1980: The Last Days in the Life."

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Tyler Cowen: Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk … and Paul McCartney

“The Beatles: Get Back” documentary, which is my pick for best movie of the year, showcases an underappreciated aspect of Paul McCartney: He’s more than just an artistic genius — he’s one of the greatest managerial talents of the last century. In a recent interview, Ringo...
CELEBRITIES
wcsx.com

Paul McCartney’s Yamaha Bass Breaks Records at Auction

Paul McCartney is no stranger to accolades, so it should come as no surprise that one of his bass guitars sold for a record price at auction. Per Guitar World, Sir Paul’s Yamaha BB-1200 “Wings” bass guitar sold for a whopping $496,100. The outlet noted, the Yamaha...
ROCK MUSIC
wvli927.com

Paul McCartney’s Iconic Wings Bass Sells At Auction For $471,000

Paul McCartney's famed Yamaha BB-1200 bass guitar — used during his legendary run in Wings — has been sold at auction for a whopping $471,000. The sale, which benefited Music Rising, took the charity, “back to its roots and will help restore the livelihood of musicians of New Orleans and surrounding regions who have suffered through the pandemic.” All told the instruments donated by the likes of McCartney, Eddie Vedder, and The Edge raised over $2 million for Music Rising.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Kenneth Womack
Person
George Harrison
Person
John Lennon
Effingham Radio

Paul McCartney Releasing 50th Anniversary ‘Wild Life’ LP On Remastered Vinyl

On February 4th, in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Wings' 1971 debut album, Paul McCartney will release a new half-speed mastering vinyl edition of Wild Life. The new version of the album was cut using a high resolution transfer of the original 1971 master tapes. Wild Life, which was McCartney's third post-Beatles solo set, was released on December 7th, 1971 and topped out at Number 10 on the Billboard 200.
MUSIC
JamBase

Remembering John Lennon: Hear Sean Lennon Interview Paul McCartney

John Lennon was tragically murdered on this date in 1980 when he was shot outside his apartment in New York City. He was just 40-years-old. John’s beloved wife Yoko Ono — who was present when he was shot — issued a statement the next day saying that there would be no funeral for John. She knew there didn’t need to be. The whole world mourned John’s death together.
CELEBRITIES
AM 1390 KRFO

Paul McCartney Admits the Beatles’ Early Motivation Was Money

Paul McCartney says that the Beatles were simply cashing in before the group began to understand that they were creating something important. “When we first got out of Liverpool, it was money,” he admits in an interview promoting his new book The Lyrics with Barnes & Noble C.E.O. James Daunt. “We were kids without jobs. Suddenly here was a job, and so we wanted to get paid — and the more money, the better.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weird Al#Pac Man#Spreader#Pop Music#Apple Podcasts#Google Podcasts
1029thebuzz.com

Flashback: Peter & Gordon Record Paul McCartney’s ‘Woman’

It was 56 years ago today (December 16th, 1965), that Peter & Gordon recorded Paul McCartney's song “Woman.” Peter Asher and Gordon Waller had been the recipients of several songs written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney over the previous years, including the 1964 Number One hit, “World Without Love.” McCartney was not only dating Peter's sister, actress Jane Asher, at the time, but was actually living in the attic room of the Asher family home.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Dr. Dre Fanboys Over Meeting Paul McCartney: "One Of My Heroes"

It has been an exciting couple of weeks for Dr. Dre and his fans, who have had the rare chance to hear new music from the legendary producer as part of Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract, in which he appears as a character. In addition to the six new tracks that appear in the game's online mode, Dr. Dre also revealed that he has completed work on a new album with Marsha Ambrosius, titled Casablanco. He called the album "some of [his] best work."
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Paul McCartney, Keith Richards, BTS & More To Auction Signed Memorabilia For Charity

Paul McCartney, BTS, Keith Richards and Harry Styles are among the litany of artists set to offer up signed, rare and otherwise unique musical equipment and memorabilia at a forthcoming charity auction. The auction will take place virtually on Sunday January 30, marking the latest collaboration between Julien’s Auctions and...
CHARITIES
towntopics.com

A Lyrical Coincidence — Stephen Sondheim and Paul McCartney

“I was fortunate enough to meet him and chat about songwriting.”. hey changed my life.” That was my response to an email from a friend asking: “So the Beatles trump Sondheim?” She was referring to my reviews of Get Back, the book and the film, written at a time when the cultural media was dominated by tributes and remembrances in the aftermath of the composer’s death. I explained that Sondheim’s work was virtually unknown to me, while I’d been living in the music of the Beatles since the mid-1960s. But “changed my life” was too easy to say, too facile, and my friend was uneasy using “trump” (“can we still use that word?”), a verb I’ve been avoiding for the past five years.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Celebrities
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

ON THIS DAY IN MUSIC HISTORY: 12.20.21

1958 - George Harrison, Paul McCartney and John Lennon performed as The Quarrymen at the wedding reception of Harrison's brother, Harry. 1969 - Peter Paul and Mary went to No. 1 on the U.S. singles chart with "Leavin' On A Jet Plane". John Denver wrote the song in 1967 during a layover at Washington airport, "Not so much from feeling that way for someone, but from the longing of having someone to love." The original title is "Oh Babe I Hate to Go". Denver was a longtime resident of Aspen and is in the Colorado Music Hall Of Fame.
MUSIC
NBC News

Yoko Ono was called ‘dragon lady,’ blamed for Beatles breakup. Now, her legacy is re-examined.

After enduring a half century of vitriol for allegedly “breaking up” The Beatles, Yoko Ono’s contentious place in pop culture is once again being re-examined following the release of Peter Jackson’s new documentary series “Get Back.” The reckoning coincides with a growing, broader movement in which many are interrogating the ways Asian women have been depicted and the consequences of misrepresentations, experts say.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Is Seen In Rare Photos With Daughters Sunday, 13, & Faith, 10, Arriving In Sydney — Photos

Nicole Kidman touched down in Sydney with daughters Sunday and Faith ahead of the Australian premiere of ‘Being the Ricardos.’. Nicole Kidman is back home in Australia with daughters Sunday, 13, and Faith, 10, after promoting her upcoming film Being the Ricardos in the states. The actress, 54, touched down in Sydney Airport with her kids on Thursday, Dec. 9, looking casual in black pants and a sweater vest, as seen in photos HERE.
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Covered Song In Music History

Some of the most successful singers of all time did not begin their careers as singers. They started out as songwriters. Ed Sheeran wrote songs for others before he became a megastar. So did Katy Perry. On the other hand, some songwriters wrote songs for other artists throughout their careers. The Bee Gees did this […]
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Eddie Van Halen’s Advice That Son Wolf Keeps Close During Career

This has been a great year for Eddie Van Halen’s son Wolf. His band is Grammy-nominated and he’s coming off a great season of touring. Of course, being a rock ‘n roll legend’s son isn’t always easy. Since the passing of Wolf’s dad last year, he has dealt with a lot of criticism from fans. Folks keep asking him to cover the hits. Meanwhile, the young musician just wants to do his own thing, make his own name.
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
13K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy