Mapping the road to elimination: a 5-year evaluation of implementation strategies associated with hepatitis C treatment in the veterans health administration

The clinical picture of autoimmune hepatitis (AIH) varies markedly between patients, potentially due to genetic modifiers. The aim of this study was to evaluate genetic variants previously associated with fatty liver as potential modulators of the AIH phenotype. The study cohort comprised 313 non-transplanted adults with AIH. In all patients, the MARC1 (rs2642438), HSD17B13 (rs72613567), PNPLA3 (rs738409), TM6SF2 (rs58542926), and MBOAT7 (rs641738) variants were genotyped using TaqMan assays. Mitochondrial damage markers in serum were analyzed in relation to the MARC1 variant. Carriers of the protective MARC1 allele had lower ALT and AST (both P"‰<"‰0.05). In patients treated for AIH for"‰â‰¥"‰6Â months, MARC1 correlated with reduced AST, ALP, GGT (all P"‰â‰¤"‰0.01), and lower APRI (P"‰="‰0.02). Patients carrying the protective MARC1 genotype had higher total antioxidantÂ activity (P"‰<"‰0.01) and catalase levels (P"‰="‰0.02) in serum. The PNPLA3 risk variant was associated with higher MELD (P"‰="‰0.02) in treated patients, whereas MBOAT7 increased the odds for liver cancer (OR"‰="‰3.71). None of the variants modulated the risk of death or transplantation. In conclusion, the MARC1 polymorphism has protective effects in AIH. Genotyping of MARC1, PNPLA3, and MBOAT7 polymorphisms might help to stratify patients with AIH.
