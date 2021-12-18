ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Mapping the road to elimination: a 5-year evaluation of implementation strategies associated with hepatitis C treatment in the veterans health administration

By Vera Yakovchenko
BioMed Central
 5 days ago

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1348 (2021) Cite this article. While few countries and healthcare systems are on track to meet the World Health Organization’s hepatitis C virus (HCV) elimination goals, the US Veterans Health Administration (VHA) has been a leader in these efforts. We aimed to determine...

bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Strategies to package recombinant Adeno-Associated Virus expressing the N-terminal gasdermin domain for tumor treatment

Pyroptosis induced by the N-terminal gasdermin domain (GSDMNT) holds great potential for anti-tumor therapy. However, due to the extreme cytoxicity of GSDMNT, it is challenging to efficiently produce and deliver GSDMNT into tumor cells. Here, we report the development of two strategies to package recombinant adeno-associated virus (rAAV) expressing GSDMNT: 1) drive the expression of GSDMNT by a mammal specific promoter and package the virus in Sf9 insect cells to avoid its expression; 2) co-infect rAAV-Cre to revert and express the double-floxed inverted GSDMNT. We demonstrate that these rAAVs can induce pyroptosis and prolong survival in preclinical cancer models. The oncolytic-viruses induce pyroptosis and evoke a robust immune-response. In a glioblastoma model, rAAVs temporarily open the blood-brain barrier and recruit tumor infiltrating lymphocytes into the brain. The oncolytic effect is further improved in combination with anti-PD-L1. Together, our strategies efficiently produce and deliver GSDMNT into tumor cells and successfully induce pyroptosis, which can be exploited for anti-tumor therapy.
CANCER
BioMed Central

Guideline-discordant dosing of direct-acting oral anticoagulants in the veterans health administration

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1351 (2021) Cite this article. Clear guidelines exist to guide the dosing of direct-acting oral anticoagulants (DOACs). It is not known how consistently these guidelines are followed in practice. Methods. We studied patients from the Veterans Health Administration (VA) with non-valvular atrial...
HEALTH
BioMed Central

Aging through the time of COVID-19: a survey of self-reported healthcare access

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1355 (2021) Cite this article. Chronic conditions are common and require ongoing continuous management and preventive measures. The COVID-19 pandemic may have affected the management of chronic conditions by delaying care. We sought to understand the impact of personal characteristics (i.e., age) and healthcare factors (i.e., access to a provider) on healthcare access in a sample of Americans 50 years of age or older during COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
contagionlive.com

Antibiotics for CDI: Administration Strategies and Treatment Guidelines

James A. McKinnell, MD: At certain times, infectious disease doctors get, I’ll say, creative with how we approach some problems. There are a lot of treatments that we try: extended-use vancomycin, these 6- to 8-week tapers, rifaximin chasers. There’s a lot in that space. How do you guys, as microbiome experts, react to that? What does that mean from a strategic approach toward C diff [Clostridioides difficile]?
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hepatitis C#Hepatitis A#Hepatitis B#Hepatitis E#Hepatitis D#The Us#Vha#Hit
Nature.com

MARC1 p.A165T variant is associated with decreased markers of liver injury and enhanced antioxidant capacity in autoimmune hepatitis

The clinical picture of autoimmune hepatitis (AIH) varies markedly between patients, potentially due to genetic modifiers. The aim of this study was to evaluate genetic variants previously associated with fatty liver as potential modulators of the AIH phenotype. The study cohort comprised 313 non-transplanted adults with AIH. In all patients, the MARC1 (rs2642438), HSD17B13 (rs72613567), PNPLA3 (rs738409), TM6SF2 (rs58542926), and MBOAT7 (rs641738) variants were genotyped using TaqMan assays. Mitochondrial damage markers in serum were analyzed in relation to the MARC1 variant. Carriers of the protective MARC1 allele had lower ALT and AST (both P"‰<"‰0.05). In patients treated for AIH for"‰â‰¥"‰6Â months, MARC1 correlated with reduced AST, ALP, GGT (all P"‰â‰¤"‰0.01), and lower APRI (P"‰="‰0.02). Patients carrying the protective MARC1 genotype had higher total antioxidantÂ activity (P"‰<"‰0.01) and catalase levels (P"‰="‰0.02) in serum. The PNPLA3 risk variant was associated with higher MELD (P"‰="‰0.02) in treated patients, whereas MBOAT7 increased the odds for liver cancer (OR"‰="‰3.71). None of the variants modulated the risk of death or transplantation. In conclusion, the MARC1 polymorphism has protective effects in AIH. Genotyping of MARC1, PNPLA3, and MBOAT7 polymorphisms might help to stratify patients with AIH.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
megadoctornews.com

American Medical Association Offers 10 Health Recommendations for New Year

CHICAGO, Illinois – With the new year approaching, the American Medical Association (AMA) is offering 10 recommendations to help Americans make the most impactful, long-lasting improvements to their health in 2020 and beyond. “A new year is the perfect time to consider your personal goals, and how you can...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Children aged 5-11 not to be offered Covid jab unless clinically vulnerable

Scientific advisers to the government have recommended against vaccinating five- to 11-year-olds for the time being, with only those children deemed clinically vulnerable set to be offered a Covid jab.The decision comes as a surprise after insiders in the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation had indicated that the body was ready to follow the example of the US and European Union in vaccinating all over-fives.Roughly 330,000 children who are in a clinical risk group or live with an immunosuppressed adult should be offered two smaller doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with an eight-week gap between the first and second...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Convergent use of phosphatidic acid for hepatitis C virus and SARS-CoV-2 replication organelle formation

Double membrane vesicles (DMVs) serve as replication organelles of plus-strand RNA viruses such as hepatitis C virus (HCV) and SARS-CoV-2. Viral DMVs are morphologically analogous to DMVs formed during autophagy, but lipids driving their biogenesis are largely unknown. Here we show that production of the lipid phosphatidic acid (PA) by acylglycerolphosphate acyltransferase (AGPAT) 1 and 2 in the ER is important for DMV biogenesis in viral replication and autophagy. Using DMVs in HCV-replicating cells as model, we found that AGPATs are recruited to and critically contribute to HCV and SARS-CoV-2 replication and proper DMV formation. An intracellular PA sensor accumulated at viral DMV formation sites, consistent with elevated levels of PA in fractions of purified DMVs analyzed by lipidomics. Apart from AGPATs, PA is generated by alternative pathways and their pharmacological inhibition also impaired HCV and SARS-CoV-2 replication as well as formation of autophagosome-like DMVs. These data identify PA as host cell lipid involved in proper replication organelle formation by HCV and SARS-CoV-2, two phylogenetically disparate viruses causing very different diseases, i.e. chronic liver disease and COVID-19, respectively. Host-targeting therapy aiming at PA synthesis pathways might be suitable to attenuate replication of these viruses.
SCIENCE
BioMed Central

Population study of the gut microbiome: associations with diet, lifestyle, and cardiometabolic disease

Genome Medicine volume 13, Article number: 188 (2021) Cite this article. The human gut harbors trillions of microbes that play dynamic roles in health. While the microbiome contributes to many cardiometabolic traits by modulating host inflammation and metabolism, there is an incomplete understanding regarding the extent that and mechanisms by which individual microbes impact risk and development of cardiovascular disease (CVD). The Framingham Heart Study (FHS) is a multi-generational observational study following participants over decades to identify risk factors for CVD by correlating genetic and phenotypic factors with clinical outcomes. As a large-scale population-based cohort with extensive clinical phenotyping, FHS provides a rich landscape to explore the relationships between the gut microbiome and cardiometabolic traits.
LIFESTYLE
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ars Technica

Third dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine leads to 37-fold jump in antibodies

Moderna announced Monday that its booster provides protection against COVID-19 variant omicron. In its testing, Moderna found a 50-microgram dose resulted in a 37-fold increase of antibodies compared to vaccinated, unboosted individuals. A 100 µg dose, which is the same amount used in the first two vaccine doses, provided even...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Mashed

Morton Salt Just Issued A Huge Recall

News of a massive recall seems liable to prompt frantic friskings of the pantry. After all, such recalls can be to some disease or potentially dangerous object slipping into the product. In the case of Morton Salt, there is no need for panic. As Eat This, Not That! reports, the...
ECONOMY
The Independent

People who fall ill with Covid while double-vaccinated may get ‘super-immunity’, researchers say

People who catch Covid after having two vaccine doses could develop even better immunity against the virus, new research suggests.A study that examined the blood of 26 people who had so-called breakthrough infections of Covid after double vaccination developed as much as 1,000 per cent more effective and abundant antibodies, creating a form of “super-immunity”, researchers said. Although coronavirus vaccines are very effective at preventing severe cases of Covid or death, it is not uncommon for those who are double-jabbed to still catch the virus – especially more transmissible variants such as Delta or Omicron – and develop mild...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy