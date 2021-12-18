ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Transition of care in stroke patients discharged home: a single-center prospective cohort study

By M. J. de Mooij
BioMed Central
 5 days ago

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1350 (2021) Cite this article. Approximately two-thirds of the patients admitted to the hospital with an ischemic stroke are discharged directly home. Discontinuity of care may result in avoidable patient harm, re-admissions and even death. We hypothesized that the transfer of information is...

bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com

BioMed Central

Direct phone communication to primary care physician to plan discharge from hospital: feasibility and benefits

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1352 (2021) Cite this article. The discharge summary is the main vector of communication at the time of hospital discharge, but it is known to be insufficient. Direct phone contact between hospitalist and primary care physician (PCP) at discharge could ensure rapid transmission of information, improve patient safety and promote interprofessional collaboration. The objective of this study was to evaluate the feasibility and benefit of a phone call from hospitalist to PCP to plan discharge.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Effect of hypoproteinemia on the mortality of sepsis patients in the ICU: a retrospective cohort study

The objective of the study was to evaluate the effect of hypoproteinemia on the prognosis of sepsis patients and the effectiveness of exogenous albumin supplementation. A retrospective cohort study was conducted in adult ICUs. The subjects were 1055 sepsis patients in MIMIC III database from June 2001 to October 2012. There were no interventions. A total of 1055 sepsis patients were enrolled and allocated into two groups based on the lowest in-hospital albumin level: 924 patients were in the hypoproteinemia group (the lowest in-hospital albumin"‰â‰¤"‰3.1Â g/dL) and 131 patients were in the normal group (the lowest in-hospital albumin"‰>"‰3.1Â g/dL). A total of 378 patients [331 (35.8%) were in the hypoproteinemia group, and 47 (35.9%) were in the normal group] died at 28Â days, and no statistically significant difference was found between the two groups (P"‰="‰0.99). The survival analysis of the 28-day mortality rate was performed using the Cox proportional risk model and it was found that the lowest in-hospital albumin level showed no significant effect on the 28-day mortality rate (P"‰="‰0.18, 95%CI). Patients in the hypoproteinemia group exhibited a longer length of stay in ICU and hospital and more complications with AKI than those in the normal group. However, multivariate regression analysis found that there was no statistical significance between the two groups. In addition, multivariate regression analysis showed that patients in the hypoproteinemia group had a shorter time without vasoactive drugs and time without mechanical ventilation than those in the normal group (P"‰<"‰0.01). In the subgroup analysis, univariate analysis and multivariate regression analysis showed that there was no significant difference in the 28-day mortality rate (39.6% vs 37.5%, P"‰="‰0.80), the proportion of mechanical ventilation time (P"‰="‰0.57), and vasoactive drug time (P"‰="‰0.89) between patients with and without albumin supplementation. However, patients in the albumin supplementation group had a longer length of ICU stay and hospital stay than those in the non-supplementation group (P"‰<"‰0.01). Albumin level may be an indicator of sepsis severity, but hypoproteinemia has no significant effect on the mortality of sepsis patients. Despite various physiological effects of albumin, the benefits of albumin supplementation in sepsis patients need to be evaluated with caution.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BioMed Central

Predictors of patients’ choice of hospitals under universal health coverage: a case study of the Nicaraguan capital

Ida G. Monfared ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-6990-23501, Jonathan Garcia1 & Sebastian Vollmer1. BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1356 (2021) Cite this article. Metrics details. Abstract. Background. This study looks at the factors that can shape patients’ choice of healthcare providers. Understanding this process can help with making high quality...
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Mail

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
itechpost.com

Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker? It's Coming

A Swedish firm named Epicenter is currently promoting a microchip implant that aims to be a COVID-19 vaccine tracker. In addition, the said COVID-19 microchip implant costs as low as $100. Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker?. In a video posted by South China Morning Post, it showed a microchip...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Children aged 5-11 not to be offered Covid jab unless clinically vulnerable

Scientific advisers to the government have recommended against vaccinating five- to 11-year-olds for the time being, with only those children deemed clinically vulnerable set to be offered a Covid jab.The decision comes as a surprise after insiders in the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation had indicated that the body was ready to follow the example of the US and European Union in vaccinating all over-fives.Roughly 330,000 children who are in a clinical risk group or live with an immunosuppressed adult should be offered two smaller doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with an eight-week gap between the first and second...
KIDS
BioMed Central

Using knowledge translation to establish a model of hospital-based early supported community reintegration for stroke patients in South Korea

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1359 (2021) Cite this article. In 2019, the South Korean government started designating rehabilitation medical institutions to facilitate the early return of patients with stroke (PWS) to their communities after discharge. However, a detailed operating model has not yet been suggested. We aimed to develop a hospital-based early supported community reintegration model for PWS that is suitable for South Korea based on knowledge translation in cooperation with clinical experts and PWS.
HEALTH
tctmd.com

PASCAL Pinpoints Patients With Strokes Causally Related to PFO

For patients with patent foramen ovale (PFO), a novel classification system that factors in high-risk PFO features has the potential to better differentiate who is most likely to benefit from undergoing closure to prevent recurrent stroke, according to new data. Until now, the 10-point Risk of Paradoxical Embolism (RoPE) score,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BioMed Central

Primary health care facility readiness to implement primary eye care in Nigeria: equipment, infrastructure, service delivery and health management information systems

Over two-thirds of Africans have no access to eye care services. To increase access, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends integrating eye care into primary health care, and the WHO Africa region recently developed a package for primary eye care. However, there are limited data on the capacities needed for delivery, to guide policymakers and implementers on the feasibility of integration. The overall purpose of this study was to assess the technical capacity of the health system at primary level to deliver the WHO primary eye care package. Findings with respect to service delivery, equipment and health management information systems (HMIS) are presented in this paper.
HEALTH
BioMed Central

Subjective wellbeing among rheumatic heart disease patients at Tikur Anbessa Specialized Hospital, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia: observational cross-sectional study

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1354 (2021) Cite this article. Subjective wellbeing (SWB) is a self-reported positive life judgment and good feeling. RHD, rheumatic heart disease, is a long-term sequel of single or recurrent acute rheumatic fever. There are no studies that assessed SWB in RHD patients. We aimed to assess SWB among RHD subjects enrolled in chronic care at Tikur Anbessa Specialized Hospital (TASH), Ethiopia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fairfax Times

What are normal labs anyway?

Have you ever been told your labs are “normal,” yet you still feel crummy or have unexplained symptoms? The reference ranges used in conventional medicine are broad ranges based on the average population….which is a mostly sick population. These ranges also vary between different labs and states....
HEALTH
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
BioMed Central

How gender shapes interprofessional teamwork in the operating room: a qualitative secondary analysis

Despite substantial implications for healthcare provider practice and patient outcomes, gender has yet to be systematically explored with regard to interprofessional operating room (OR) teamwork. We aimed to explore and describe how gender and additional social identity factors shape experiences and perceptions of teamwork in the OR. This study was...
HEALTH
carehomeprofessional.com

University led care home study cuts falls by 43%

New guidelines developed in a study led by Nottingham University led to a 43% drop in the rate of care home falls. The ‘Guide to Action to prevent Falls in Care Home’ (GtACH) programme, which was designed by a collaborative group including care home staff, and families, was implemented across 84 care homes in 11 different areas of England and included over 1,600 residents over a three-year period.
EDUCATION
BioMed Central

Mapping the road to elimination: a 5-year evaluation of implementation strategies associated with hepatitis C treatment in the veterans health administration

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1348 (2021) Cite this article. While few countries and healthcare systems are on track to meet the World Health Organization’s hepatitis C virus (HCV) elimination goals, the US Veterans Health Administration (VHA) has been a leader in these efforts. We aimed to determine which implementation strategies were associated with successful national viral elimination implementation within the VHA.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Researchers pinpoint blood factors linked to severe COVID

Scientists have identified unique "indicators" in the blood of patients with severe and fatal COVID, paving the way for simple diagnostic tests to help doctors identify who will go on to become critically ill. In a study led by researchers at the Hull York Medical School and Department of Mathematics...
MEDICAL SCIENCE

