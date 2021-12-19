ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food And Supplies From Massachusetts Military Support Foundation Arrive In Kentucky For Tornado Victims

FOXBORO (CBS) — Food and supplies that were packed in trucks by the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation arrived in Kentucky for victims of the deadly tornadoes that recently devastated the area.

The non-profit helped fill two trucks that left Foxboro Thursday morning. The trucks, driven by Teamsters Local 25, were brought to Madisonville, Kentucky.

Personal hygiene products, over the counter medications, snack food, first aid supplies, and paper products were among the items packed on the trucks.

Don Cox, founder of the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation, said they received donations from their partners, including Amazon, Ocean State Job Lot, and Cisco.

According to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, 78 people were killed in the tornadoes.

Next week, the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation will load another five to six trucks for Kentucky tornado victims.

