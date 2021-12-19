ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Smith scores 21 to carry Belmont past Bethel (IN) 115-86

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dQl1EJj00

Luke Smith scored a season-high 21 points on 5-for-7 shooting from 3-point range and Belmont beat NAIA-level Bethel (IN) 115-86 on Saturday.

Even Brauns scored 19 points for Belmont (10-3), which earned its fifth straight victory. Will Richard also scored 19 points and distributed seven assists and Ben Sheppard scored 18.

Belmont passed a season-high 27 assists while forcing a season-high 22 turnovers.

Zac Owens and Jared DeHart scored 21 points and Drew Greene 10.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
kscj.com

Keegan Murray Named Big Ten Player of the Week

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa men’s basketball sophomore Keegan Murray has been named Big Ten Player of the Week, it was announced Monday by the Big Ten Conference Office. Murray (6-foot-8, 225 pounds) powered Iowa to a convincing 94-75 victory over Utah State last Saturday night...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Sheppard
Western Iowa Today

Iowa wins big against SE Louisiana

(Iowa City) Iowa improved their men’s basketball record to 9-3 on Tuesday with a 93-62 victory over SE Louisiana. It’s the 5th time the Hawks have topped 90 points this season. Four Hawkeyes scored in double figures led by Keegan Murray’s 20 points. Murray was 8/13 from the...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naia#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KTSM

Allen attains WAC Player of the Week acclaim for NMSU

DENVER, CO – For the first time in almost two years, an NM State men’s basketball player got his hands on a Western Athletic Conference Player of the Week award. Monday morning, the WAC announced Teddy Allen was its Men’s Basketball Player of the Week after helping NM State extend its winning streak to five games with a perfect […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Baltimore Sun

As coronavirus surges again, Baltimore-area college basketball coaches express concern and frustration

With nine wins in its first 10 games, the Towson women’s basketball team was enjoying its hottest start since the 2006-07 squad opened that season with a 10-1 record. Then on Dec. 13, a Tigers player tested positive for the coronavirus, and games against Memphis the following day and at Penn State on Wednesday were quickly scuttled. That the program has had to hit the pause button amid a ...
TOWSON, MD
ABC News

ABC News

482K+
Followers
123K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy