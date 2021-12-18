ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Top 15 Reissues of 2021

By Michael Gallucci
B102.7
B102.7
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The best reissues, box sets and archival recordings released in 2021 include a mix of live tracks, session outtakes, alternate versions and long-forgotten songs pulled from the vaults and dusted off. And while you'd think by now - decades after CDs gave the music industry new life with box...

b1027.com

Comments / 0

Related
ultimateclassicrock.com

Reissue Roundup: Fall Sets From David Bowie, Billy Joel and More

Not so surprisingly, the weeks leading up to the holidays have yielded a bounty of reissues, box sets and archival releases. There's the usual grab bag of expanded albums, deep-dive anniversary celebrations, unearthed lost treasures and dusted-off vault recordings in the below roundup of fall 2021 releases. Some big names...
MUSIC
wvli927.com

Pink Floyd Prepping Deluxe ‘P.U.L.S.E.’ Reissue

Coming on February 22nd Pink Floyd‘s P.U.L.S.E. – Restored & Re-Edited box set. The package will be available as double-Blu-ray and double-DVD deluxe box sets, with the video footage having been expertly re-edited by Aubrey Powell/Hipgnosis from the original tape masters especially for The Later Years release in 2019.
ROCK MUSIC
Boston Globe

R.E.M., Coltrane, Buena Vista Social Club, and more: 10 of the best reissues, box sets, and archival releases of 2021

R.E.M., “New Adventures In Hi-Fi 25th Anniversary Edition” (Craft Recordings) R.E.M.’s last album before Bill Berry hung up his drumsticks has always been an uneasy mixed bag, crossing the arena snarl of “Monster” with the moody gloom of “Automatic for the People,” and not always successfully. But in a way, that makes it the most interesting album the original foursome released, a snapshot of a band unknowingly reaching the end of at least one era. “New Adventures” was recorded during soundchecks and the like, which makes the second disc of extras — live tracks, outtakes, tribute-album covers, etc. — essentially an alternate version of the album, pulsing with a new energy. (Marc Hirsh)
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Joni Mitchell
B102.7

Bruce Springsteen Reportedly Sells Music Catalog for $500 Million

Bruce Springsteen has reportedly sold his masters and publishing catalog for half a billion dollars. Billboard reports that a combined deal found the "Born to Run" star selling his masters to Sony Music and his publishing to Sony Music Publishing. Rolling Stone stated that neither Sony nor a rep for Springsteen has offered any comment or confirmation on the sale.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Pink Floyd Reissuing 'Pulse' Concert Film

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd will release a restored and re-edited version of their 1995 concert film, "Pulse", on February 18. The 2022 package will be available as 2x Blu-ray and 2x DVD deluxe box sets, with the video footage having been expertly re-edited by Aubrey Powell/Hipgnosis from the original tape masters especially for "The Later Years" release in 2019.
MUSIC
arcamax.com

The best music reissues of the year, from The Beatles to Philly soul to The Roots

The best reissues of the year include a total immersion Beatles experience, a panoply of 50th anniversary Philadelphia International Records releases, Joni Mitchell and John Coltrane rarities, a Latin Soul dance party, a Bruce Springsteen live show, a hip-hop classic by The Roots and a Philly jazz iconoclast getting his due.
MUSIC
AOL Corp

Why Bruce Springsteen's $500M deal signals a 'perfect storm' brewing in music

"The Boss" is cashing in — and that could have big implications for the music business. This week, Bruce Springsteen sold both his master recordings and publishing rights to Sony Music in a deal worth north of $500 million, according to multiple outlets. Sony Music and Springsteen did not immediately respond to Yahoo Finance's request for comment.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Studio Albums#Classic Albums#The Beach Boys
premierguitar.com

Harmony Guitars Reissues the H72

Reminiscent of the '66 original, the H72 Reissue revives the iconic design and features Cherry finish with gold foil mini-humbuckers. The first H72, introduced in 1966, has become an instrument highly sought-after by music lovers due to both its importance to guitar history and its enduring design. Today, players and fans have an opportunity to join the Harmony tradition and add their unique signature to this instrument’s story. Spec’d to fit the needs of today’s player, the H72 is available in a distinct Cherry finish and equipped with mustache gold foil mini-humbuckers for a vintage look and tone with a modern feel.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
Motley Fool

What Does Bruce Springsteen's $500 Million Music-Rights Deal Really Mean?

Springsteen’s nine-digit deal builds on similar agreements with fellow superstars such as Bob Dylan, Neil Young, and Stevie Nicks. Springsteen pulled every available lever to win those media rights 30 years ago. Fans may call it sacrilegious, but the sale actually makes a ton of sense. Bruce Springsteen knows...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Indie Basement: Best Reissues, Box Sets & Compilations of 2021

As writer of a column that specializes in "classic indie" and "college rock," there's a little nostalgia baked in, and I write about a lot of reissues. It's a huge market, too, and it seems like any album that was popular or critically acclaimed (sometimes both) gets a new version for a significant anniversary. Some of these are warranted and others you'd be just as well picking up a used copy of for $10 at your local used record store. Thing is, a lot of the stuff written about in Indie Basement, especially albums from the '90s and '00s, originals are not so easy to find. Amid a lot of unnecessary vinyl represses, 2021 did see a lot of worthy reissues, box set and compilations.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

Gotsta Get Paid: ZZ Top Sell Publishing Catalog, Royalty Rights

ZZ Top have sold their publishing catalogue and the rights to their music royalties to BMG and the investment firm KKR. Financial terms for the deal were not disclosed, but ZZ Top likely fetched a multimillion dollar sum as the goldrush for legacy act catalogs continues. The deal covers all the “music interests” of ZZ Top, including their publishing rights and any income from recorded music royalties and performance royalties (BMG had previously served as the co-publisher and administrator of ZZ Top’s publishing catalog.) “We are proud to continue working with and expand our long-standing relationship with BMG,” ZZ Top’s manager Carl...
ENTERTAINMENT
iheart.com

ON THIS DAY IN MUSIC HISTORY: 12.20.21

1958 - George Harrison, Paul McCartney and John Lennon performed as The Quarrymen at the wedding reception of Harrison's brother, Harry. 1969 - Peter Paul and Mary went to No. 1 on the U.S. singles chart with "Leavin' On A Jet Plane". John Denver wrote the song in 1967 during a layover at Washington airport, "Not so much from feeling that way for someone, but from the longing of having someone to love." The original title is "Oh Babe I Hate to Go". Denver was a longtime resident of Aspen and is in the Colorado Music Hall Of Fame.
MUSIC
Kerrang

The complete Matrix soundtrack to get deluxe vinyl reissue

Varèse Sarabande Records have announced a huge new Matrix reissue consisting of the entire, unforgettable original score on vinyl. Composed by Don Davis, this new three-LP release – which will ship on June 3, 2022, no doubt also affected by the current vinyl shortage – will feature the entire soundtrack of 44 songs, as well as a new interview with Don in the liner notes conducted by Kaya Savas.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Chrissie Hynde to Play Bob Dylan Classics and More on Special Livestream

The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde will perform a set of classic Bob Dylan tracks — as well as some of her own songs — during a special livestream event, premiering Dec. 26 at 3 p.m. ET. “Chrissie Hynde and Co. Sing Bob Dylan (and Other Songs)” was filmed and recorded at the Royal Opera House in London. The show will mostly feature songs Hynde recorded for her recent Dylan tribute album, Standing in the Doorway, although she’ll also play some originals and tracks by Ray Davies, Charles Trenet, and Hoagy Carmichael.  The stripped-down performance will find Hynde performing alongside two of her Pretenders...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Metallica Made Chart History With Vinyl Reissues 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) Metallica had a top 21 story from February 2021 after a series of vinyl reissues helped the band make US chart history after the legendary metal band captured all top 5 spots on the vinyl albums chart. The band 's newly-remastered, colored vinyl editions of their classic albums recently...
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Under the Radar’s 2021 Holiday Gift Guide Part 7: Reissues, Box Sets, and Vinyl

For the seventh and final installment of our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide we feature reissues, box sets, and vinyl. Included are a lot of nicely packaged vinyl soundtracks from Mondo and others, as well as reissues of albums by Supergrass, U2, The Rolling Stones, Nirvana, and The Doors. There’s plenty to choose from for last minute gifts for music fans and movie buffs.
SHOPPING
theartsdesk.com

Music Reissues Weekly: The Beau Brummels - Turn Around The Complete Recordings (1964-1970)

The Beau Brummels let the train take the strain in 1965The Alec Palao Collection (all Beau Brummels images) Although Penny Valentine’s verdict on The Beau Brummels’s “Don’t Talk to Strangers” edges towards damning the single with faint praise, it was positive and homed in on an important aspect of the San Francisco band – their Everly Brothers’s resonance. Readers of her Disc Weekly reviews column that mid-November in 1965 will have been well-aware of America’s decisive response to the wave of British bands clogging up their charts. It was an influential reaction: The Byrds impacted on The Beatles.
MUSIC
B102.7

B102.7

Sioux Falls, SD
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
865K+
Views
ABOUT

B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy