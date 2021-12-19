ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho beats American Indian College 84-55

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dQl0qNm00

Mikey Dixon had 16 points and Gabe Quinnett added 15 and Idaho beat American Indian College 84-55 on Saturday.

Idaho (3-8) dished out a season-best 20 assists. Trevante Anderson led the Vandals with eight assists and chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds. Tanner Christensen added 12 points.

Dane Maggi had 19 points for the Warriors. Jeremiah Williams added 12 points. Kris Coe had eight rebounds and three blocks.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
