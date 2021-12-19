Prechtel's 3-pointers help No. 3 Cardinal over No. 7 Vols

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Deion Sanders and Jackson State stunned the college football world Wednesday when it landed Travis Hunter, the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite. Hunter was committed to Florida State, the alma mater of Sanders. Alabama football coach Nick Saban, who has been in commercials with Sanders,...
In the moment, it didn’t make sense to anybody. On the afternoon of November 28, barely twelve hours after he’d disavowed any notion that he’d be taking the vacant LSU head coaching job, Lincoln Riley up and left the program he'd inherited from a living legend just five years earlier.
Over the last couple of years, former longtime NFL coach Jeff Fisher has been rumored as a candidate for several college football jobs. According to The Tennessean, Fisher interviewed for the opening at East Tennessee State and is “putting serious thought into the position and may accept it if offered.”
Appalachian State transfer quarterback Navy Shuler has committed to play for Tennessee, he tweeted Sunday. The redshirt freshman has spent the past two seasons in a backup role with the Mountaineers. “I want to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for allowing me to play the game I love...
Earlier this month, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Among the first schools to contact him was one of the Trojans’ greatest rivals. In an interview with TrojanSports.com, Slovis revealed that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were the first team to call him. He said he was shocked by how quickly he heard back from any team, let alone Notre Dame.
Mike Griffith of DawgNation has reported that UGA football players JT Daniels and George Pickens are in COVID protocols, and he joined The Morning Show with John and Hugh to give more details on the story.
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Tyrese Martin tossed in a career-high 25 points, R.J. Cole scored 20 and Connecticut turned back Marquette 78-70 in Big East Conference play on Tuesday night. Martin sank 9 of 16 shots from the floor and added six rebounds for the Huskies (10-3, 1-1). Cole...
Some people believe that lightning cannot strike twice. Greenbrier East boys basketball fans would beg to differ. Friday night the Spartans fell at home by one point to Woodrow Wilson on a corner 3 in the waning seconds. Tuesday night, it happened again. This time it was against Greater Beckley...
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Chuck O'Bannon Jr. scored 19 points, Emanuel Miller and Damion Baugh recorded double-doubles and TCU throttled Grambling 90-55 on Tuesday night. Miller finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds and Baugh scored 13 with 11 boards to give TCU its seventh straight win. It's the longest Horned Frogs win streak since the 2018-19 season which produced an eight-game win streak.
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears were eliminated from the playoffs with Monday night’s 17-9 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings, leaving only three games before the coaching regime of Matt Nagy could be judged. In the meantime, they continue with games against Seattle, the New York...
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Keonte Kennedy had a career-high 27 points as UTEP defeated North Carolina Central 70-61 on Tuesday night. Christian Agnew had 16 points for UTEP (7-4). Jorell Saterfield added 13 points.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Garrett Gilbert is set to start at quarterback for Washington at Philadelphia in a key game Tuesday night that has NFC wild-card implications. Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen were not able to get out of NFL COVID-19 protocol in time to play against the Eagles. Gilbert signed with Washington on Friday after Heinicke went into virus protocol. Kyle Shurmur was promoted from the practice squad to back up Gilbert, whose only pro start came with the Dallas Cowboys last season.
