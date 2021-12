“Winter forms our character and brings out our best.” — Tom Allen. Winter seems to be finally landing and the Upper Peninsula and the landscape shows signs the new season is all in. The Dead River Marshes is a place described by birders just west of the Lakeshore Boulevard bridge on the Dead. It has developed the character of winter with plenty of ice and has been a great spot to see bald eagles and other birds looking for patches of open water and food. Last week an eagle stopped in the middle of the Dead River on an uprooted tree. At the other end of the root complex was a snowy owl. Eagles have been seen there several times since.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO