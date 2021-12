COVID-19 has been ravaging through the United States and Canada due to the Omicron variant. The NBA, NFL, and NHL have had significant outbreaks as of late, and every single league has been trying to figure out what to do. In the NBA and NFL, games have been postponed, and in the NFL, it has been the same story, but worse. With all of the cross border games that have taken place, 49 games have had to be postponed, all while 11 teams have shut down due to COVID outbreaks.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO