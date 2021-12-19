Roosevelt boys remain undefeated with 57-42 win over Brandon Valley

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In high school boys hoops Brandon Valley hosted Roosevelt Saturday afternoon. In the 4th quarter, Hayden Brown’s three wouldn’t fall but the big fella Justin Shaw was there for the board and the put back. The Rough Riders had a 18 point lead. But here the Lynx would rally. Lukas Morgan would spin his way into the paint and would then connect on the sky hook. The Lynx were down 16 at that point and moments later, Cole Borchardt would lay it in making it a 12 point game. Brandon Valley would get as close as ten but just as they did, Micah Johnson had a steal that led to a fast break where he would toss it off the glass for his teammate Marcus Phillips. The Rough Riders remain undefeated winning 57-42 over Brandon Valley

