Brandon, SD

Roosevelt boys remain undefeated with 57-42 win over Brandon Valley

By Tanner Castora
 3 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In high school boys hoops Brandon Valley hosted Roosevelt Saturday afternoon. In the 4th quarter, Hayden Brown’s three wouldn’t fall but the big fella Justin Shaw was there for the board and the put back. The Rough Riders had a 18 point lead. But here the Lynx would rally. Lukas Morgan would spin his way into the paint and would then connect on the sky hook. The Lynx were down 16 at that point and moments later, Cole Borchardt would lay it in making it a 12 point game. Brandon Valley would get as close as ten but just as they did, Micah Johnson had a steal that led to a fast break where he would toss it off the glass for his teammate Marcus Phillips. The Rough Riders remain undefeated winning 57-42 over Brandon Valley

KELOLAND

Abmas and company top Coyotes in Summit League opener

Max Abmas scored 32 points, but it was Oral Roberts’ supporting cast led by transfer guards Issac McBride and Trey Phipps that made the difference in an 82-73 win against South Dakota Monday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in the Summit League opener for both teams.
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND

Saturday night scoreboard – December 18th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View local scores from around the state. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Montana State 31 South Dakota State 17 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL Augustana 68 Winona State 62 Sioux Falls 51 Concordia St. Paul 71 MEN’S BASKETBALL Sioux Falls 80 Concordia St. Paul 69 BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Aberdeen Central 64, Sturgis Brown 30 Burke 52, […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Augustana women stop 4 game skid with 73-52 win over Upper Iowa

FAYETTE, IOWA (AU) – The Augustana women’s basketball team made strides in the right direction defeating Upper Iowa in Fayette, Iowa, on Friday night, 73-52. The Vikings are elevated to 4-5 overall and 1-5 within the NSIC while the Peacocks move to 2-9 and 0-6 in the loop. Vishe’ Rabb had a big hand in […]
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

