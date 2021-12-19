ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

City Council, Pittsburgh Public Safety Looking Into String Of Vandalism, Robberies On Mt. Washington

By Bryant Reed
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vSale_0dQl05QE00

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – City leaders are warning of a “Grinch” on Mt. Washington.

They say recently there has been a string of vandalism and robberies to businesses.

Some of those robberies have been packages taken off of porches and another was a cashbox taken from the front desk of a floral shop.

These events have caused a heightened awareness for businesses and community members living in the area.

Armful of Flowers, the shop that was the victim of having their cashbox stolen, says this is a generally safe area. So they were shocked when somebody walked through their doors and then ran out with their money for the day.

“Honestly, for us, it’s not really about the money itself, it’s more about the community and the safety.”

The vandalism and robberies have now drawn attention from city council, with Council President Theresa Kail-Smith saying the issues will be brought to the next meeting and will include an increased police presence near Shiloh Street.

The owner of the shop, Kelly Glover, says for her, it’s not about the money or the vandalism, it’s about feeling safe.

“It was a little disheartening,” she said. “We don’t want our employees feeling unsafe, either.”

Kevin Reber has lived on Mt. Washington for 64 years and he says recently there have been Facebook posts talking about the thefts and vandalism not far from his home.

“I’d like to see a little bit more of a police officer present on the street I think that would go away I think they’re trying to do a good job and they can’t do that from the car they have to be on the street,” he said.

Kail-Smith posted to Facebook that council members have already talked to public safety about these incidents.

“There are multiple things you should be seeing over the next few days and weeks to end the ongoing issues at the Fireman’s Parklet and Shiloh, including 24 hours police presence,” she said.

