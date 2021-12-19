ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Chartiers Valley Bus Driver Commended For Keeping Students Safe

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qIH8B_0dQkzzOw00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Chartiers Valley School District is praising the quick action of a bus driver to keep students safe.

The driver discovered a knife that a student on the bus was holding.

In a letter to families on Friday, the district said the student showed the knife to other students on the bus and students alerted the driver to the knife.

The driver then confronted the student who was holding the knife and took it away.

No one was hurt and the student handed the knife over without incident.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

SUV Crashes Into Porch Of Hill District Home

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An SUV went on a crash course overnight in a Pittsburgh neighborhood. Overnight, an SUV crashed into the porch of a home along Herron Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Hill District. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer) It’s unclear if the driver of the vehicle was injured or if anyone was inside the home at the time of the crash. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Crews On The Scene Of Train Derailment In Clairton

By: KDKA-TV News Staff CLAIRTON (KDKA) – A train has derailed in Clairton. Allegheny County Dispatch tells KDKA that the train derailed at Blair Avenue and State Street. (Photo Credit: KDKA) It is not known at this time if anyone was injured or what the train was carrying. We are working to learn more and have a crew headed to the scene. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
CLAIRTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Crescent Township Fire Department Finishing Collection Of Donations To Help Kentucky Tornado Victims

By: KDKA-TV News Staff CRESCENT, Pa. (KDKA) – As cleanup continues from the devastating tornadoes in Kentucky, more help is gearing up to head south from our area. The Crescent Township Fire Department has been collecting water, food, clothing, and many other resources for the past week to lend a hand to Mayfield, Kentucky. Mayfield is one of the hardest-hit areas from the tornadoes. So far, the department says the support has been overwhelming and not just from their community. “Crescent Township is a community that, they give,” said Assistant Chief John Kriger. “They’re good, but asking people that have been coming, they’re from North Huntingdon, Plum Borough, had other fire departments bring gear that we’re taking because fire departments down there lost everything.” The department will be collecting donations again on Sunday from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. From there, they will finish packing the donations and head for Kentucky on Tuesday. If you would like to help their cause you can take your donations to the firehouse on 79 McGovern Boulevard in Crescent and learn more by heading to their Facebook page at this link.
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
42K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy