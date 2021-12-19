ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
54-year-old woman shot and killed on West Side

By Peter Marzano
 3 days ago

CHICAGO A 54-year-old woman was shot to death on the city’s West Side Saturday evening, according to police.

Police said the woman was on the sidewalk just before 4:45 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Gladys Avenue when she was shot in the stomach by an unknown gunman.

The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition where she was later pronounced dead. The shooting is under investigation by Area Four detectives and there is no further information.

Paul Reinig
3d ago

Until we realize that the gangs have declared war on America, this will continue. We need to recognize this and move to eradicate instead of incarcerate.

