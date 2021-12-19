54-year-old woman shot and killed on West Side

CHICAGO — A 54-year-old woman was shot to death on the city’s West Side Saturday evening, according to police.

Police said the woman was on the sidewalk just before 4:45 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Gladys Avenue when she was shot in the stomach by an unknown gunman.

The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition where she was later pronounced dead. The shooting is under investigation by Area Four detectives and there is no further information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.