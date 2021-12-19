ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Foster scores 18 to lead Howard over NC A&T 79-57

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dQkzqSP00

Kyle Foster had 18 points and nine rebounds as Howard easily defeated North Carolina A&T 79-57 on Saturday.

Steve Settle III had 15 points for Howard (6-5). Tai Bibbs added 13 points. Elijah Hawkins had 7 points and 10 assists.

Collin Smith had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Aggies (4-9). Harry Morrice added 10 points. Demetric Horton had seven rebounds.

Marcus Watson, the Aggies' leading scorer coming into the contest at 13 points per game, was held to only 5 points on 2-of-11 shooting.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
thespun.com

USC QB Transfer Says Interesting School Was 1st To Contact Him

Earlier this month, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Among the first schools to contact him was one of the Trojans’ greatest rivals. In an interview with TrojanSports.com, Slovis revealed that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were the first team to call him. He said he was shocked by how quickly he heard back from any team, let alone Notre Dame.
kscj.com

Keegan Murray Named Big Ten Player of the Week

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa men’s basketball sophomore Keegan Murray has been named Big Ten Player of the Week, it was announced Monday by the Big Ten Conference Office. Murray (6-foot-8, 225 pounds) powered Iowa to a convincing 94-75 victory over Utah State last Saturday night...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Watson
KESQ

Steele leads Abilene Christian over Howard Payne 112-41

ABILENE, Texas — Cameron Steele had 18 points to lead five Abilene Christian players in double figures as the Wildcats won their eighth straight game, routing Howard Payne 112-41. Ja’Sean Jackson added 15 points for the Wildcats on Sunday. Tobias Cameron chipped in 11, Logan McLaughlin scored 11 and Damien Daniels had 10. Jerren Godfrey led the Yellow Jackets with 9 points.
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc A T#North Carolina A T#Foster#Aggies#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
ABC News

Cleveland Cavaliers game against Atlanta Hawks postponed; five Cavs tested positive for COVID-19, sources say

The NBA has postponed Sunday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks, the league announced. Five Cavaliers players tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday morning, including center Jarrett Allen, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Allen is having an All-Star-caliber season with averages of 16.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.
NBA
KTSM

Allen attains WAC Player of the Week acclaim for NMSU

DENVER, CO – For the first time in almost two years, an NM State men’s basketball player got his hands on a Western Athletic Conference Player of the Week award. Monday morning, the WAC announced Teddy Allen was its Men’s Basketball Player of the Week after helping NM State extend its winning streak to five games with a perfect […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC News

Denver Nuggets-Brooklyn Nets game postponed amid COVID-19 surge, sources say

The NBA has postponed Sunday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets amid the surge of positive COVID-19 cases around the league, sources tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Nets have 10 players in the league's health and safety protocols, including stars Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. It's...
NBA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa wins big against SE Louisiana

(Iowa City) Iowa improved their men’s basketball record to 9-3 on Tuesday with a 93-62 victory over SE Louisiana. It’s the 5th time the Hawks have topped 90 points this season. Four Hawkeyes scored in double figures led by Keegan Murray’s 20 points. Murray was 8/13 from the...
IOWA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

482K+
Followers
123K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy