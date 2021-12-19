Bobcats fans in Billings excited as MSU advances to National Championship

It was a historic day at the Den Sports Bar as Montanans from all over came to see the FCS semi-final football game between the MSU Bobcats and South Dakota State Jackrabbits. MSU hosted the game at home in Bozeman, and they'll be heading to the title game for the first time in 37 years.

“Being able to watch the Bobcats in the semi-final game is so exciting for us fans,” fan Brad McKinsey said at The Den during the game.

McKinsey just celebrated his 40 th anniversary as a Bobcats alumnus. He even has a tattoo of the MSU logo on his arm.

"I’m a big fan,” McKinsey said.

He was one of many die-hard fans cheering on the Bobcats.

“Their program has grown so much over the last 20 years. Seeing them now maybe about to go to the championship, is really huge so that’s big,” said another MSU alumni, Ryan Scheppele.

Valerie McNaill was also at The Den watching the game.

“I’m really hopeful the Bobcats will eat some rabbit today,” McNaill said.

The Bobcats ended up eating the Jackrabbits. MSU beat South Dakota State with a final score of 31 to 17. Fans, including Sheri Hilario and Andrea Klein, were in a tizzy.

“And we’re just ready to book Frisco after the game is over,” said Hilario.

Since the Bobcats are advancing to the National Championships in Frisco, Texas, Hilario and Klein are going to the Lone Star State too.

Vicki Olson Johnson is another MSU alumnus. She remembers when her team won back in 1984.

“It’s been since 1984 since they’ve won and gone to the finals, and we’re ready,” Johnson said.

Fans are ready for that FCS National Championship game that will happen on Jan. 8 of next year.

As for McKinsey and his future plans.

“We will drive, we will do whatever we have to get to the game, absolutely,” McKinsey said.