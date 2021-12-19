Firefighters work overnight to put out fire at home near interstate

The Lexington Fire Department worked into the night to put out a fire at a home near I-75 off of Old Richmond Road.

LFD says the scene is in the 7600-block of Old Richmond Road.

Our crew on the scene reported that Old Richmond Road was blocked off between McCalls Mill Road and Grimes Mill Road.

Battalion Chief Jordan Saas tells LEX18 that the fire was "well advanced" by the time crews arrived, with smoke and flames coming from the home. Saas says crews worked into the night, but ended at shift change at 7 a.m.

LFD says there were no hydrants in the area so a water shuttle was set up to move water from a distant area to the scene.

Because of that obstacle, firefighters took a defensive approach, which Saas means a limited number of people were going inside the house to battle the flames.

LFD says that there are no injuries to report. It is not known if anyone was at the home when the fire started.

The originating site of the flames and cause are under investigation.