13 matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode. Tonight’s show will feature Brandi Rhodes‘ second match since returning to the ring earlier this month. She will face Robyn Renegade. The tag team division will be represented with The Gunn Club vs. Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson, and Eddie Kingston will represent for the men’s division as he goes up against indie veteran and former WWE Superstar Colin Delaney. Delaney made his AEW debut back in February 2020, teaming with Shawn Spears for a loss to The Best Friends on Dark. He then teamed with Cheech on Elevation for a loss to The Acclaimed in October of this year.

