Turnout hits record low for Hong Kong's 'patriots'-only election

Afghan businessman Shoaib Barak is struggling to pay his workers and suppliers, unable to access funds from a banking system crippled by the freezing of the nation's overseas assets. They, in turn, can't pay their bills -- and so the country's economic woes trickle down and hurt everyone along an unbroken chain of misery. "I feel very ashamed," said Barak, who until recently employed some 200 people across the country -- mostly in his construction business. "For me, for every Afghan, it's really disgusting. I do not even have the ability to pay salaries for my staff."

ECONOMY ・ 42 MINUTES AGO