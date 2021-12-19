ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Raptors' Pascal Siakam, Dalano Banton placed in COVID protocols

By Arthur Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FtRGe_0dQkz6Na00
Pascal Siakam has landed in the COVID protocol. Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has been placed in the league’s health and safety protocols, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Teammate Dalano Banton is in the protocols as well, according to Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports.

There’s no word on whether either player tested positive for COVID-19, but if they did, they will miss a minimum of 10 days unless they return two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. They are the first two Toronto players to enter the protocols, according to our tracker.

Siakam has helped the Raptors climb up near the .500 mark after returning in early November from shoulder surgery. He is averaging 19.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 17 games. Banton has earned regular playing time in his first NBA season, averaging 4.1/2.3/1.8 in 12.7 minutes per night through 27 games.

Related
NBA postpones Wizards-Nets, Magic-Raptors games

In addition to their Sunday game against Denver being pushed back, the Nets‘ contest with the Wizards on Tuesday will be postponed as well, the league announced. The Nets currently have 10 players in the health and safety protocols, but they did play Saturday night against Orlando, a 100-93 loss. The Nets started three rookies against the Magic, and their bench was comprised entirely of players on 10-day contracts.
NBA
Raptors place Fred VanVleet, Malachi Flynn in protocols

The Raptors placed point guards Fred VanVleet and Malachi Flynn in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (Twitter link). Toronto now has five players in the protocols, including three starters. In order to address the newly created hole in their backcourt, the Raptors...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pascal Siakam
Raptors to sign Nik Stauskas

Nik Stauskas is returning to the NBA, according to Marc Stein, who reports that the veteran shooting guard is being signed by the Raptors. While Stein’s report doesn’t offer additional specifics, it seems relatively safe to assume Stauskas will get a 10-day contract via the hardship exception. Stauskas,...
NBA
FanSided

3 Raptors who must step up with Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr. out

The Toronto Raptors went a long time without feeling the sting of the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, but they have been blindsided with the loss of three rotation players. Star forward Pascal Siakam, rookie point guard, Dalano Banton, and standout shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. have all entered the league’s health and safety protocols.
NBA
AllRaptors

OG Anunoby Becomes 8th Raptors Player in COVID Protocols

The Toronto Raptors COVID-19 outbreak just keeps getting worse. The team has reportedly added OG Anunoby to Health & Safety protocols, making him the eighth Raptors player to be admitted in the last week. He joins Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, Dalano Banton, Malachi Flynn, and Precious Achiuwa who are all sidelined because of the virus.
NBA
NBA postpones Raptors-Bulls game, OG Anunoby enters protocols

The NBA is postponing Wednesday’s game in Chicago between the Raptors and Bulls, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link). The NBA has officially confirmed the decision, announcing that Toronto doesn’t have the required minimum of eight players available. Marc Stein first reported (via Twitter) that...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors#Covid#Health And Safety#Shams Charania#Tsn Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Says The Brooklyn Nets Must Trade Kyrie Irving: "How Can You Have A Championship Team When One Of Your Main Guys Don’t Want To Sacrifice?"

Shaquille O'Neal has been one of Kyrie Irving's biggest critics. The Big Diesel hasn't hidden his disappointment with the Brooklyn Nets point guard, taking shots at him after the player revealed he wouldn't take the COVID-19 vaccine. Three months after that, Shaq hasn't changed his mind about Kyrie. Even though...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Lonzo Ball On Why He Didn't Contract Covid: "I Mean, I Don't Really Do Too Much. I Just Play And Go Back Home."

The Chicago Bulls had a covid-19 outbreak, sidelining the majority of their roster, including their broadcasters. But one of the few unaffected players was Lonzo Ball. The outbreak dug deep into the team's core, having Zach LaVine, Javonte Green, and DeMar DeRozan out at almost the same time. As a result of the player shortage, the NBA postponed two of their games, giving some of their players time to recover and rejoin the squad.
NBA
Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

