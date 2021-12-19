ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Red Wings place Filip Zadina in COVID-19 protocol

By Michael Whitaker
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Detroit Red Wings have placed yet another player in COVID-19 protocol ahead...

detroitsportsnation.com

NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

Flyers game against Capitals postponed

We thought we could enjoy one last game before the prolonged holiday break. Woof. The game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals slotted for Tuesday night has been postponed due to a surge of Caps players entering the NHL’s COVID protocol list the morning of. We should be...
NHL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Red Wings paused through Dec. 26, NHL stops cross-border games

The NHL and its players association temporarily clamped down on teams crossing the Canadian border and shut down operations of two more teams on Sunday for a total of seven in hopes of salvaging the season as COVID-19 outbreaks spread across the league. The Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto...
NHL
buffalohockeybeat.com

Alex Tuch to fulfill dream by playing for Sabres: ‘Excited as anybody I’ve seen’

BUFFALO – What makes winger Alex Tuch’s passion for the Sabres so unique is that he possessed it long before the team acquired him Nov. 4. Tuch, 25, grew up in Baldwinsville, about 150 miles from KeyBank Center, rooting for his beloved Sabres. He attended games, owned jerseys and reveled in their success.
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

NHL to suspend cross-border games as COVID cases rise

The National Hockey League is dealing with a growing number of positive COVID-19 tests as are other professional sports leagues. They’ve already postponed several games in response, and now, the League has introduced their latest measure. In a decision announced minutes ago, the NHL has suspended cross-border games through...
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

NHL/NHLPA reportedly agree to pause season

According to Elliotte Friedman, the NHL/NHLPA will agree to pause the season from Wednesday through Christmas Day. Players will then return to their team facilities on 26th. Hearing NHL/NHLPA will agree to pause season Wednesday through Christmas Day. Players will return to team facilities on 26th — one day earlier than usual — so that testing can be resumed.
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

NHL reportedly considering league-wide shutdown

With COVID-19 wreaking havoc across the United States and Canada, the NHL is reportedly considering a league-wide shutdown. Frank Seravalli is reporting that the league had a conversation about a shutdown that would go into effect on Tuesday, though the situation is fluid and no decision has been made yet.
NHL
Yardbarker

Red Wings schedule paused through Christmas break; Suter, Veleno, Gagner added to COVID-19 protocol

The announcement came on the heels of three more Red Wings players and one staff member entering COVID-19 protocol. Forwards Pius Suter, Joe Veleno, and Sam Gagner, as well as assistant video coach Jeff Weintraub, have entered protocol, joining Robby Fabbri, Michael Rasmussen, Filip Zadina, Carter Rowney, Givani Smith, Alex Nedeljkovic, and assistant coach Alex Tanguay on the sidelines.
NHL
KTLA

NHL to begin leaguewide shutdown Wednesday; 5 games postponed

The NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid a rise in positive COVID-19 test results among players, and with 10 of the league’s 32 teams’ schedules already paused and their facilities closed. The league announced Monday night that it will open its annual holiday break two days earlier than scheduled and have it run […]
NHL
