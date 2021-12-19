ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambit Esports advance to grand final at BLAST World final

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Gambit Esports swept Team Vitality on Saturday to advance to the grand final of the $1 million BLAST Premier World Final in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Gambit awaits the winner of Team Vitality vs. Natus Vincere, who will open Sunday’s action in the lower bracket final. Natus Vincere swept Team Liquid to advance. Liquid was eliminated.

Gambit defeated Vitality 16-13 on Vertigo and then needed overtime to win on Dust II, 19-17. Gambit was taken to the brink on the second map despite getting out to a 6-3 lead. Gambit found themselves down 15-12 before rallying.

Kazakhstan’s Abay “Hobbit” Khasenov led Gambit with 60 kills and a plus-18 in kills-to-deaths differential. Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut led the all-French side with 58 kills and a plus-15 differential.

NaVi had an easier time with Liquid, winning 16-10 on Dust II and 16-11 on Inferno. Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev of Ukraine led NaVi with 55 kills and a plus-26 K-D differential. American Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski led Team Liquid with 40 kills and a plus-5 differential.

BLAST Premier World Final prize pool:
1. $500,000 — TBD
2. $250,000 — TBD
3. $120,000 — TBD
4. $50,000 – Team Liquid
5-6. $25,000 — G2 Esports, Astralis
7-8. $15,000 — Heroic, Ninjas in Pyjamas

–Field Level Media

