AT House / Hoang GK

By Hana Abdel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleText description provided by the architects. AT house is located in the densely populated area in Dong Nai province, the house is designed for a young Catholic couple with their future children. The clients are nature lovers so one of their fundamental requirements is to create a living space with a...

