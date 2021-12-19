AT House / Hoang GK

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the vibrant, historic North End of Halifax, Nova Scotia on a narrow and abandoned lot. In the decades prior, the adjacent property was the site of a neighborhood African Nova Scotian barbershop. The project was designed with the intention of becoming the primary residence of Omar Gandhi, his partner, and his son, sitting over the top of what would become the architecture studios’ east coast home base. However, over the course of the build, the studio grew to a level that could no longer be accommodated in the modest space. The ground-floor office is now a dedicated community studio, focused on community projects specifically located in the north end of Halifax, including housing for the homeless and safe public amenities.

