ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver hotel to open cannabis smoking lounge in 2022

By Christine Ricciardi
burlington-record.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeed has long been a social substance — after all, there needs to be someone to pass the dutchie on the left hand side. But because of laws limiting public consumption, there are very few places where tokers can go to socially consume it like they do alcohol at a...

www.burlington-record.com

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Breckenridge, CO
State
Washington State
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Mix 104.3 KMXY

New Study Says This Colorado City Is One of the Most Fun in America

Maybe I'm biased, but I think it's safe to say that Colorado is fun. From amazing ski resorts to unique craft breweries to gorgeous mountain views, what's not to love?. Nothing, that's what — and I have data to back me up. According to a new study from WalletHub, Denver is the 20th most fun city in the U.S., beating out travel hotspots like Seattle, San Diego, and Washington, D.C.
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

Denver International Airport Wants $1.1 Billion to Complete Great Hall Renovation Project

Officials are asking Denver City Council to approve the proposed final phase, which would push completion to 2028 and more than double the initial projected cost. Ahead of another busy holiday travel weekend, Denver International Airport officials revealed proposed contract additions to complete the final phase of the Great Hall renovation project—and they’re asking Denver City Council for a pretty big gift to do it.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Cannabis Smoking#Cannabis Industry#Lounges#Capitol Hill
303magazine.com

Embassy London Opens First U.S. Location in Denver

Embassy London is a UK-based footwear brand bringing exciting patterns to classic English silhouettes. Authentic styles like the brogue and loafer get modern updates with playful fabrics and prints. The brand hones in specifically on boots and shoes. By sticking to timeless London dress shoes, they’re able to channel their...
DENVER, CO
grmag.com

Cannabis dispensary opens on Leonard Street

Multistate cannabis operator C3 Industries opened a new location this past weekend on the West Side of Grand Rapids. High Profile opened a new adult-use dispensary Friday, Dec. 10, at 1148 Leonard St. NW in Grand Rapids. Daily hours for the location are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. The store will offer...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
Westword

Third Culture Bakery Is Moving Out of Colorado

Third Culture Bakery, which brought its mochi doughnuts and muffins to metro Denver last year, is shutting down its Colorado stores and will be refocusing on its West Coast operations in 2022. The brand got its start in Berkeley, California, in 2017. In January 2019, it signed a lease for...
COLORADO STATE
milehighcre.com

Cypress Equity Investments Opens Denver Office

Cypress Equity Investments (CEI), a national multifamily developer headquartered in Los Angeles, has launched a new regional headquarters in Denver at The Circa Building, located at 1615 Platte St, Suite 200. The developer has hired local industry leader Beau Breck as senior vice president to lead the Denver office. CEI’s Denver team is nearing completion on Revel, a 300-residence apartment community located near the 2nd Ave. & Abilene Station on Denver RTD’s R light rail line in Aurora and is looking to expand its presence in the fast-growing region.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Rare And Elusive Ringtail Spotted In Englewood Neighborhood

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — It was an unusual sight for residents in the suburbs of Denver. It looks more like something you’d see in a remote jungle. But it’s not a bush baby or a lemur. It’s not a squirrel or a raccoon. It’s a ringtail, and although rare, it is native to the southwestern United States, including Colorado. (credit: City of Englewood) “This native, but seldom seen, furry friend was spotted in Englewood. Ringtails are nervous, nocturnal mammals that make their homes in the arid climate of the southwestern U.S.,” officials stated. “Sometimes referred to as a ringtail cat, the ringtail is actually a member of the raccoon family.” “…many do not know about the state’s more reclusive creatures, especially the ones who come out at night,” researchers at the University of Denver stated, in an article titled “Ringtails? Yes, We Have Those.” They described the ringtail as a “nocturnal wonder that’s notoriously hard to spot.” “Always remember when encountering wildlife, it is best to leave it be unless it is sick or injured,” officials stated. If you do come across a sick or injured animal in Englewood, please contact Englewood Police Non-Emergency or at englewoodco.gov/englefix to have a code officer respond.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
MetroTimes

Cloud Cannabis opens its first Detroit location

Cloud Cannabis Co. has opened its fifth location in Michigan — and first dispensary in Detroit. The store opened earlier this week at 16001 Mack Ave. "At Cloud Cannabis, we’re on a mission to educate everyone, from the canna-curious to the canna-connoisseurs, on the many benefits of cannabis," Cloud Cannabis CFO Macdonald said in a statement. "Detroit is a hub for growth, and through our new provisioning center, we hope to expand cannabis knowledge and access throughout the community."
DETROIT, MI
BoardingArea

United Airlines Plans to Open a Club Lite Lounge at Denver Airport

United Airlines Plans to Open a Club Lite Lounge at Denver Airport. United Airlines is planning to debut a new club lounge concept in Denver. The new “United Club Lite” will be located at the ‘B East’ concourse addition there, between gates B61 and B63. The information comes from the airline’s contract with the City and County of Denver.
LIFESTYLE
denverite.com

The woman who built Denver’s cannabis industry steps down

Ashley Kilroy did not expect to be the creator of the U.S.’s first legal cannabis framework when she entered city government 25 years ago. As the first-ever Director of the Office Marijuana Policy, Kilroy built a city regulatory system in an industry where the unknowns far outweighed the knowns. “Our...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy