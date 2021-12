GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is searching for the motorist who struck and killed a bicyclist Sunday night near Glendale. The victim was hit at about 6:50 p.m. near Northern Avenue and Reems Road. Authorities said the suspect appeared to be driving a 2017 or 2018 blue Ford Fusion, which may have sustained damage to its front grill and headlights from the crash.

