All six shows at Hamners’ Variety Theater in Branson are offering area appreciation this month. Now through Saturday, Dec, 18, locals can get $10 tickets, tax included, for any of the Hamners’ Variety Theater shows including Hamners Unbelievable, Back to the Bee Gees, Magnificent Seven, Thank You For The Music A Modern Tribute to ABBA, Mike Walker Lasting Impressions and Beach Boys California Dreamin’. Kids ages 12 and under are also free.

11 DAYS AGO