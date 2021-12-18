ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your Two Cents for Dec. 18

Rapid City Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than $5 million for a quiet zone downtown and no money to replace a boiler at Canyon Lake Elementary. What is wrong with this picture?. There is certainly enough unused space...

rapidcityjournal.com

wsvaonline.com

Gas down two cents in the last week

HARRISONBURG, Va. – You wouldn’t know from prices at stations here in the Harrisonburg area, but gas has fallen 2-cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.20/g today. The weekly release from GasBuddy tells us that prices in the Commonwealth are now nine cents cheaper than a...
HARRISONBURG, VA
CBS Pittsburgh

Deadline Approaches For Pennsylvania Property Tax And Rent Rebate Program

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue’s deadline is approaching for older and disabled residents to apply for rebates on rent and property taxes paid in 2020. Normally, the deadline to apply for the rebates is in June but funding allowed the deadline to be extended to Dec. 31. The rebates are available for Pennsylvanians over age 65, widows and widowers 50 and older, and people with disabilities 18 and older. The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded. Those eligible are being encouraged to file their applications online through the commonwealth’s myPATH portal. Previously, all applicants were required to file a paper application. More information on eligibility and applications can be found on the myPATH portal at this link. Local Sen. Jim Brewster’s office is also offering help applying.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
kotatv.com

Spearfish meets with Congressman Johnson to discuss workforce problems

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - The workforce problem doesn’t have just one solution. “Spearfish has a real workforce problem and, of course, that’s true for most of South Dakota, but it’s even more acute here in Spearfish,” said Congressman Dusty Johnson. To combat the problem, the Spearfish...
SPEARFISH, SD
Rapid City Journal

LADNER: Counting my blessings this holiday season

As we begin the holiday season, I am compelled to count my blessings. Wow, where do I begin? This past year has been a year of phonemical experiences; being sworn as a State Representative (truly, an experience I will never forget), serving on the Ag & Natural Resource and the Commerce & Energy committees as well as the honor of being elected to the Executive Board by my peers. Being a representative in the House, representing District 30 is a “responsibility” I do not take lightly.
AGRICULTURE
expressnews.com

Your Turn, Dec. 21: get in the yuletide spirit.

Re: “Plans for downtown tower approved,” Business, Thursday:. Here we go again regarding on city of San Antonio rebates. I have no doubt Weston Urban had plans for years and would have presented the tower project at 305 Soledad St. with or without the massive giveaways by our City Council. Included is reimbursement for SAWS fees and property tax abatement. The total rebate is estimated at $8.7 million, with approximately $2.2 million (eventually?) going into the city’s affordable housing fund.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

