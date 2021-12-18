ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's Matt Judon tossing the football with Patriots and Colts fans pregame

By Henry McKenna
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
New England Patriots edge Matt Judon took some time to connect with NFL fans on Saturday night prior to his team’s game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indiana.

Judon walked around the stadium and played catch with the fans in attendance before the game. It was the kind of awesome and endearing moment that we’ve grown accustomed to seeing from Judon with the Patriots. He has a knack for connecting with the fanbase — and, of course, his teammates. Here’s a video of Judon tossing with fans.

Pretty awesome.

