OCP to meet Montverde at City of Palms; Lake Highland falls | Basketball Report

Orlando Christian Prep senior A.J. Brown had 24 points, including 4 3-pointers, plus 9 rebounds as the Warriors won their opening game in the City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers on Friday. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel

Nine-time state champion Orlando Christian Prep will find itself in an unusual position as the underdog when it takes on six-time national champion Montverde Academy in a quarterfinal matchup of Central Florida powers at the City of Palms Classic boys basketball tournament in Fort Myers on Monday.

Montverde has captured City of Palms championships four times in seven appearances since 2012.

Both teams posted impressive first-round victories to set up Monday’s 7 p.m. quarterfinal at Florida SouthWestern State College with national rankings at stake.

OCP (7-1), a favorite to claim its third consecutive FHSAA Class 2A state title, defeated St. John’s of Washington, D.C., 59-48 on Friday. Warriors senior A.J. Brown scored 24 points and grabbed 8 rebounds in the victory.

Sophomore guard Ameer Ramadan added 16 points for OCP.

The Warriors outrebounded their opponent from the famed Washington Catholic School League 36-25 and outscored the Cadets 24-14 in the paint.

Montverde (6-2) beat Berkmar (4-2) of Georgia 76-51 on Saturday. The Eagles shot 55.2% from the field and had five players score in double figures. Guards Dariq Whitehead and Jalen Hood-Schifino both scored 16 points.

Dr. Phillips (4-2), Florida’s reigning 7A champion, lost a 63-62 heartbreaker against Arkansas 6A state titlist North Little Rock (7-1) in another first-round Saturday game.

Orlando Christian Prep hasn’t faced Montverde since January 2018 when a 35-0 Eagles team that featured current New York Knicks wing R.J. Barrett rolled to a 79-49 homecourt victory against an OCP team led by Nassir Little, now of the Portland Trailblazers.

OCP, regarded as a talent factory inside FHSAA state series competition, is again the decided underdog against Montverde, the Lake County boarding school that annually stocks its lineup with high-major college prospects from Florida and well beyond. The Eagles currently have five of the nation’s top 24 senior prospects according to ESPN, led by Duke recruit Whitehead, who is No. 6 on that list. A sixth top 24 player, Kentucky-bound guard Skyy Clark, is injured and not yet playing for Montverde.

OCP’s highest-ranked prospect is 6-8 Notre Dame signee Ven-Allen Lubin, who is 75th on the ESPN board.

The tournament, regarded for years as one of the nation’s best, concludes Wednesday with an 8:15 p.m. championship game.

Dr. Phillips had the final possession with a chance to win its game but failed to score and drops to the consolation bracket. Riley Kugel had 24 points and 4 steals for the Panthers, who led by 12 at halftime. Ernest Udeh added 16 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocked shots in the loss.

The Panthers play Punta Gorda Charlotte (4-4) at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the consolation bracket.

Life Christian (3-7) of Kissimmee won 65-59 over Fort Walton Beach Choctawhatchee (2-4) in a Sunshine Series game outside the 16-team tournament bracket.

Lake Highland Prep falls

Lake Highland Prep, ranked No. 1 in the Sentinel Super 16 and MaxPreps’ state Class 4A power ratings, suffered its first loss of the season, 76-60, against undefeated George Rogers Clark (6-0) of Kentucky on Saturday night.

The Highlanders made just 39% of their shot attempts (23-of-59) and were 8-of-25 (32%) on 3-point tries in the first-round game at the King of the Bluegrass tournament in Louisville.

Ohio State recruit Brice Sensabaugh had another strong performance for the Highlanders with 26 points on 10-of-22 shooting and 9 rebounds. And guard Jared Berry made three of his four 3-point attempts while totaling 22 points.

Jerone Morton, a 6-foot-4 junior, scored 30 points for the Cardinals.

The Highlanders play Sunday afternoon against Ensworth (7-1) of Tennessee, which also lost for the first time on Saturday. The Tigers were beaten 60-49 by Dorman (9-0), South Carolina’s No. 1 team according to MaxPreps.

Windermere Prep wins big

Sophomore guard ZZ Clark had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 8 assists and Windermere Prep (8-1), Florida’s No. 1 3A team, cruised to an 85-59 win against a hometown team, Coral Springs (6-2), in a first-round game at the Kruel Classic. Jayden Williams added 19 points and 8 rebounds in the victory.

