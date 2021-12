It’s been a bumpy ride for the Boston Celtics during the 2021-22 season and life got no easier on Monday night against the Philadelphia 76ers. Both teams were down several key contributors due to NBA health and safety protocols but the team’s All-Stars were in place for the showdown at TD Garden. Joel Embiid easily stood out as the best of the bunch, scoring 11 of his game-high 41 points during the Sixers’ 18-6 run to close out the victory.

