Hackettstown, NJ

Belvidere defeats Hackettstown - Girls basketball recap

By Craig Epstein
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Behind Nora Dornich’s 10 points, Belvidere defeated Hackettstown 32-27 in Hackettstown. In what was a close one the whole way through, Belvidere was able to do enough in...

NJ.com

