Weehawken defeats McNair - Boys basketball recap

Jadin Collins recorded 18 points, seven assists and seven steals to lead Rutgers Prep, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory on the road over Hillsborough, 75-43. Ryan Zan finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and three steals while Cameron Piggee added 12 points and three assists for Rutgers Prep, which has won each of its first three games of the season by a margin of 20 or more points.

HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO