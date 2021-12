HILLSDALE — After defeating the Waldron Spartans in the first round of the Pat Paterson Tournament, the Hillsdale girls basketball team advanced to the Pool B finals to take on Will Carleton Academy on Dec. 21. Hillsdale defeated Waldron 37-32 and had four players score five or more points. Megan Rufenacht had nine points and 10 rebounds. Kierstyn Francis had nine points and two rebounds. Rianna Vincent had seven points and six rebounds. Rakell Brown had five...

