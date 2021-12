Just over a month ago, Lincoln Riley showed up to a practice at Los Alamitos High School in Orange County by himself. It was Oklahoma's bye week, and it was the first time he had been able to recruit on the road in nearly two years. He was there to watch five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson, then an Oklahoma commit, and his teammate Makai Lemon, a five-star wide receiver and also a Sooners commit.

