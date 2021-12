CHICAGO (CBS) — An employee was on his way to work at an elementary school in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Wednesday morning, and it’s safe to say it was the last place the Chicago man thought he would be the victim of an attempted carjacking. The encounter left him angry, and concerned for the students. He shared what happened with CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra. The West Humboldt Park neighborhood is no stranger to carjackings. But this one attempt stood out, and not just because the victim called us. It was because it happened in the morning, outside a school – with...

