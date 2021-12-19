Boys Basketball Roundup: Logan tops No. 1 Shady; Nicholas County falls at Elkins; Mavs win Alleghany Tournament

File Photo by Karen Akers

Logan 57, Shady Spring 49

LOGAN – Jackson Tackett scored 18 points as Class AAA No. 2 Logan beat Class AAA No. 1 Shady Spring 57-49 Saturday evening at Willie Akers Arena in Logan.

Trailing by nine in the first half, Logan rallied to tie the game at the break and never trailed again as they knocked off the defending state champions.

Braden Chapman led the Tigers and all scorers with 21 points while Jaedan Holstein added 12. No other Tigers scored more than four points in the loss.

Shady drops to 3-1 and will return to action in 11 days when it plays Cabell Midland in the Little General Battle for the Armory in Beckley.

Logan improves to 3-0 and will host Capital on New Years Eve.

SS: 15 14 10 10 – 49

L: 10 19 13 16 – 57

Shady Spring (3-1)

Braden Chapman 21, Cole Chapman 2, Jaedan Holstein 12, Cameron Manns 3, Sam Jordan 4, Ammar MAxwell 3, Jack Williams 2, Latrell Hairston 2

Logan

S. Browning 16, G. Williamson 13, A. Slack 3, J. Cogar 8, J. Tackett 18

3-point goals – SS: 5 (B. Chapman 4, Manns 1); L: 3 (Browning 2, Williamson). Fouled Out – SS: Holstein

Elkins 87, Nicholas County 61

Elkins – Nicholas County fell 87-61 at Elkins Saturday afternoon.

Colby Pishner paced the Grizzlies in the loss, pouring ion 37 points. Gage Groggs was the only other Grizzly to score in double figures with 11 points.

Cory Harper led Elkins with 30 points while Tanner Miller added 21.

Nicholas County drops to 0-4 and will return to action on Dec. 29 when it travels to Sissonville.

NC: 14 16 16 15 – 61

E: 27 13 30 17 – 87

Nicholas County (0-4)

Colby Pishner 37, Travis Smith 3, Briar Bailes 6, Ethan Collins 2, Gage Groggs 11, Trey Stump 2

Elkins

Andy Shiplett 4, Max Jackson 5, Austin Harris 3, Cory Harper 30, Tanner Miller 21, Addison McCauley 3, Jaydon Shreve 13, Malachi Watson 8

3-point goals – NC: 2 T.Smith 1, Groggs 1); E: 9 (Jackson 1, Harris 1, Harper 2, Miller 3, McCauley 1, Shreve 1).

James Monroe 57, Alleghany, Va. 48

Covington, Va. – Shad Sauvage and Eli Allen scored 19 points apiece to lead James Monroe to a 57-48 win over Alleghany, Va. (5-2) in the championship game of the Alleghany Tournament.

Sauvage was named the tournament Most Valuable Player and Allen was named to the all-tournament team.

Collin Fox added nine for the Mavericks (4-1) who will be back in action Tuesday at Montcalm. James Monroe outscored the Mountaineers 41-27 in the second half.

Baron Leitch led all scorers for Alleghany with 23 points, including five 3-pointers.

JM: 11 5 22 19 – 57

A: 8 13 10 17 – 48

James Monroe 57

Shad Sauvage 19, Cooper Ridgeway 1, Eli Allen 19, A.J. Walker 4, Collin Fox 9, Brady Baker 5.

Alleghany 48

Baron Leitch 23, Eli Entsminger 3, Andrew Middleton 5, Chris Harden 4, Xzavier Hayslett 3, Davien Moore 7, Halen Lowman 3.

3-pointers – JM: 6 (Sauvage 4, Fox 2); A: 7 (Leitch 5, Middleton 2, Moore).