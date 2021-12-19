ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TLC Dragged For Not Offering Amy Halterman & Tammy Slaton ‘Real Help’

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s no secret that 1000-lb. Sisters stars Tammy Slaton and Amy Halterman aren’t in the best physical shape. Amy has made great progress over the show’s three seasons, but Tammy is only getting worse. The network makes plenty of money off the sisters but doesn’t genuinely seem interested in helping...

Heather Rene'e Ice
3d ago

Tammy just plain doesn't want help. She's proved that over & over again. Amy has done wonderful. Some counseling for Amy to help her learn not to enable Tammy would be great for her. Tammy bullies Amy & she gives in every time. Amy has shown she will accept help & has achieved allot.

Goodwin
3d ago

Tammy doesn't want any help from family are TLC if it means she can't eat whatever she eating. Tammy has to help herself first. TLC found Tammy the way she is ,it's not TLC fault Hope something will get her to think about her journey in life.

Nancy Miller
3d ago

TLC didn't put a gun to their heads to do the show. Anyone can be bought if the money is right. In their case it didn't take much, considering their life style.

