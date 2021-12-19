ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Color of Angels by Doug Scarborough

Composer/trombonist Doug Scarborough presents a compelling collection of new works, fusing music of the West - jazz, with overtones of classical and prog rock - and traditional Middle Eastern elements. Setting the stage with his 2015...

Limão by Ramiro Pinheiro

"Limão" is a song written by the great Djavan. It is the opening track for his album "Novena", announcing the fresh upbeat spirit of that album. This version is an homage to him by these exponents of the new Brazilian Jazz: Ramiro Pinheiro, Rodrigo Balduino, Pedrinho Augusto. Special guest Nahor Gomes is the first trumpeter in SP Jazz Symphony Orchestra, member of Banda Mantiqueira, and has worked with João Donato, Milton Nascimento, Chico Buarque, to name a few.
Doug Lawrence: Doug Lawrence & Friends

If the name Doug Lawrence doesn't sound familiar, the name Count Basie surely should. What is the Lawrence- Basie connection? Well, for more than two decades Lawrence has been the featured tenor saxophone soloist with the renowned and still- active Count Basie Orchestra, a chair once impressively occupied by the likes of Lester Young, Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis, Lucky Thompson, Wardell Gray and Frank Foster, among others. When someone has been around as long as Lawrence, he or she makes a lot of friends, seven of whom Lawrence has enlisted to lend a hand or two on his latest CD, aptly titled Doug Lawrence & Friends.
Binker & Moses: Feed Infinite

For a nutritious seasonal feast, forget the Holiday dreck that swamps the jazz world every December and instead get your gnashers round London-based semi-free duo Binker & Moses' single "Feed Infinite." Having released four outstanding albums (two studio and two live) since 2015, tenor saxophonist Binker Golding and drummer Moses Boyd have been looking to tweak their paradigm and "Feed Infinite" maps out a possible new trajectory.
Ibrahim Maalouf
Farnell Newton: Feel The Love

Posi-Tone Records produces coherent projects and maintains high standards in part by keeping things in-house; that is, frequently drawing on a substantial roster of affiliated artists to serve on a particular leader's record. A case in point is Feel The Love, Farnell Newton's third release for the label. While Newton's measured, concise, full-toned trumpet stylings and five, melodically rich compositions are a large part of the record's appeal, there are other factors that stand out.
Alan Schulman: AS IS: O Holy NIght

The jazz ensemble AS IS is cleverly made up of husband and wife Alan Schulman (guitar) and Stacey Schuleman (vocals) with a historically fluid remainder of the band. The pair have two previous self-produced releases: A Love Like Ours (2017) and Here's To Life (2018). The two artists return in this holiday season with a provacative reading of the French Carol "O Holy Night."
Jazz Musician of the Day: Wadada Leo Smith

All About Jazz is celebrating Wadada Leo Smith's birthday today!. ISHMAEL WADADA LEO SMITH trumpet-player, multi- instrumentalist, composer and improviser has been active in the creative contemporary world music for over thirty years. His theory of Jazz and World music was significant in his music development as an artist and educator.
Malcolm Jiyane Tree-O: Umdali

Umdali may be the debut as leader of South African trombonist and visual artist Malcolm Jiyane (Tree-O is the name of his band), but one listen to the music—somber and uplifting in turn, gossamer soft and rousing at the poles—is sufficient to recognize his singular talent. Recorded in Johannesburg at the tail end of 2018 with some of Soweto's finest young jazz musicians, Jiyane's soulful, richly layered compositions are deeply rooted in African traditions, though with obvious knowledge of, and respect for, American vernacular.
Doug MacDonald: Serenade to Highland Park

On Serenade to Highland Park, three consummate professionals salute the Los Angeles neighborhood in which the album was recorded. The three are guitarist Doug MacDonald, bassist Mike Flick and drummer Paul Kreibich, each of whom is among the best-known and busiest jazz musicians on the West Coast. Listening to them play is akin to catching a set by the Jeff Hamilton Trio, with MacDonald's bright and nimble guitar replacing Tamir Hendelman's always trim and engaging piano.
Indie Collaborative Interfaith Holiday Concert Brings Diversity of Independent Artists to the Limelight

Producer and Co-founder Eileen Sherman started the evening December 8th, at the Bruno Walter Auditorium at Lincoln Center by promising a show like no other in terms of diversity of styles, races, religion and talent. The Indie Collaborative did not disappoint with a coming together of Emmy, Grammy and Chart-Topping Billboard Independent artists for an interactive evening of beautiful spoken sung and musically accompanied magic to salute the holidays.
Joy and Wonder: New Holiday Releases

This broadcast presents new holiday releases from harpist Jacqueline Kerrod, vocalists Alexis Cole, Norah Jones, Uptown Vocal Jazz Quartet, José James plus seasonal singles from Elisabeth Lohninger, and flutist Ragan Whiteside, with birthday shoutouts to Dave Brubeck, Bob Dorough, Cory Weeds, Diane Schuur and more. Thanks for listening and please support the artists you hear by purchasing their music during this time of pandemic so they can continue to distract, comfort and inspire.
Tangent 7 by Ben Thomas (US)

Coming from a rich career as a jazz vibraphonist and composer, Ben Thomas found himself enthralled by the sounds and history of tango music, first as a dancer and then as an avid student of the bandoneon. Through his fifteen-year journey, Thomas took trips to Buenos Aires to hear & study with the masters, eventually finding his own voice in the music and performing widely. With ‘Eternal Aporia,’ Thomas presents the debut recording of his Tango trio with clarinetist Eric Likkel and bassist Steve Schermer, exploring tango through its encounters with new times and new influences. Following the lead of some of the leaders of the current scene in Buenos Aires, such as Diego Schissi and Exequiel Mantega, Thomas builds his intricate pieces combining rhythmic intensity with lush harmonies, whimsy, and an emphasis on storytelling. “Ben is a great composer, and an energetic performer who knows how deep music can go.” - Jovino Santos Neto.
Judith Nijland

Judith is a jazz singer and composer. She likes to create stories and songs. And her concerts are little journeys with food for thought and a lasting smile. Judith is music. Starting at a young age she participated in talent shows with her own songs. The piano at home is often played and used for private try outs and classical lessons. After graduating in Greek and Latin, Judith studied Jazz at the Royal Conservatory in the Hague. She now mainly focusses on writing her own material and creating new versions of old songs. Jazz remains her true love.
The Other Side by Piet Verbist

Antwerp bassist, Piet Verbist, has been a central figure in the Belgian jazz scene for decades. With his fifth album on Origin, Verbist turns to the guitar trio format and rekindles his long-time connection with guitarist Hendrik Braeckman, a regular with the Brussels Jazz Orchestra and a fellow force in modern jazz circles. Along with the creative interplay from drummer Lionel Beuvens, the trio unravels an intimate set of originals - along with Charlie Parker's "Cheryl" and Monk's "Pannonica" - building broad atmospheres of color, groove and mood. "Verbist's compositions...give compelling testimony to the ways musical friendships can last a lifetime—and how serendipity, inspiration, and a deep dedication to the music can create a spark when friends' paths do eventually cross." - DOWNBEAT.
Celebrating Origin Records at All About Jazz

Presenting well over 200 Origin Records and OA2 Records songs for your listening pleasure. Origin Records is a Seattle-based independent jazz label, run for musicians by musicians. Their expansive catalog over sibling labels Origin & OA2 Records, covers a wide range of jazz from an international collection of 370 artists. All About Jazz interviewed the founders John Bishop and Matt Jorgensen in 2018 and you can read their story here.
Michael Eckroth Group: Plena

Michael Eckroth had clear goals in mind for this project—"to create music that was lyrical, modern, true to its Afro-Latin roots, but never purist in its approach"—and he's accomplished his mission with gusto. Through Plena, this Grammy-nominated pianist/composer delivers a program of original music that, while acknowledging folkloric traditions, doesn't buy into their formal strictures and structures. Instead, Eckroth deals in forward-thinking offshoots and branch realities that beautifully extend on—and past—those points.
Pedro Melo Alves: Lumina

If the title was not already taken by author Dave Eggers, Portuguese drummer and composer Pedro Melo Alves might have titled this recording A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius. During a brief reprieve from the global pandemic, in November 2020, Melo Alves presented the 22-piece Omniae Large Ensemble at the Centro Cultural Vila Flor in Guimarães, Portugal. He expanded his Omniae Ensemble with vocalists, electronics, tuba, clarinets, flutes, bassoon, cello, and classical guitar to present this commissioned work.
Aye! Mirjam Hassig: Coralland

Coralland is the debut album from Ayé! Mirjam Hässig, a quartet led by the young Swiss vocalist and composer Mirjam Hässig. An intense, atmospheric and often haunting recording, it combines original music with original lyrics or with lyrics drawn from classic poetry. The quartet's instrumental mix is unusual: electronic effects, harp and ukulele join a more traditional bass and drums rhythm section to give the music a distinctive sound that is well-matched to Hässig's emotive vocals.
Each Step by Nathan Borton

With a fat, warm tone threading through the jazz cymbal groove with poetic patience, guitarist Nathan Borton celebrates his Midwest musical inspirations - particularly Grant Green & Wes Montgomery - with blues-drenched lines & rhythms on this, his debut recording. Along with jazz masters Xavier Davis on piano, bassist Rodney Whitaker, drummer Keith Hall, and the front line of saxophonist Diego Rivera & bass trombonist Chris Glassman, we don’t just hear a tribute to evergreen jazz guitar purism, but rather a complete, satisfying journey through the rich tradition of straight-ahead jazz. From the hard swinging "Milestones," or Tin Pan Alley classics such as "Just One of Those Things," through five originals from Borton and his mentor/producer Randy Napoleon, we discover a young talent with a deep wellspring of ideas and a penchant for surprising musical moments.
