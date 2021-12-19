Nicholls St. routs Mississippi Valley St. 104-73

4 p.m. vs. Wisconsin Green Bay • Williams Arena • Big Ten Network, 100.3 FM. Preview: The Gophers (9-1) avoided a letdown in last Tuesday's 79-71 victory against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, but they looked sloppy in the process with a season-high 28 turnovers. The struggles taking care of the ball was a surprise after averaging fewer than five turnovers during a tough stretch vs. Mississippi State, Michigan State and Michigan. Wisconsin Green Bay (2-8) played its second power conference opponent this season in an 82-64 loss Dec. 12 at Kansas State. Green Bay coach Will Ryan, the son of former Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan, saw his father honored before a 72-34 loss against the Badgers on Nov. 12. The Phoenix dropped the opener 99-69 against the Gophers at Williams Arena last season.

