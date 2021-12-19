Hartford Police investigate non-fatal shooting on Homestead Avenue

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are currently investigating a non-fatal shooting that took place on Homestead Avenue this afternoon.

Officials responded to the area of 205 Homestead Ave. on a shot spotter activation just after 3:30 p.m.

A male victim in his twenties was located with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are currently investigating the incident. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

