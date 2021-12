CARLISLE, Pa. — Abigail Martin and her 9-month-old daughter Sophie Jo will be celebrating Christmas with extended family this year, a marked change from 2020. “It was really stressful at first. I was very scared,” Abigail said. “We didn’t do family gatherings. Work was shut down. So we were just living inside all the time.”

