Emory University tells fraternity it can’t hang Christmas wreath on door

By Andrew Mark Miller, Fox News
 3 days ago
Emory University's Alpha Tau Omega fraternity was told that hanging a Christmas wreath on their door is a violation of school policy.

Students at Emory University have been told that their Christmas decorations are a violation of school policy.

According to Campus Reform, members of the school’s Alpha Tau Omega fraternity were told on December 3 that their Christmas wreath hanging in front of their residence was a violation of school policy that would require an incident report.

“Since this is the second violation of the policy, an incident report will be submitted to the Office of Student Conduct,” Josh Gamse, assistant director of sorority and fraternity life, reportedly wrote to the students in an email.

Emory’s policy states that “exterior holiday decorations must not be installed or removed by students” and that “violators of this policy will face disciplinary actions.”

Davis Van Inwegen, ATO’s house improvement chair, says the fraternity had not been made aware of the policy and thinks the first infraction was likely a result of inflatable polar bears that were displayed on Thanksgiving but added he was not aware that was a violation of a rule.

Van Inwegen says that ATO is unaware they were following an outdated policy because a Google search directed students to an old set of rules that did not mention Christmas decorations.

This is the fraternity’s second infraction.

“There are no lights, decoration hung on light fixtures, or any other conceivable violation under rule 1.21 and 1.21.1 that we know of,” Van Inwegen said. “[We] are totally confused as to what rules we violated.”

Emory University did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

