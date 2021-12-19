ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mom slams nursery for sending ‘upsetting’ letter ‘from Santa’

By Sarah Bull, The Sun
 3 days ago
Parents were divided in responses on the Christmas note. Getty Images

A mother was left fuming after her children were sent home from nursery with a letter “from Santa” — which went into detail about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The woman took to “Mumsnet” to ask for other people’s opinions about the letter, writing: “My (children) came home from nursery with this. (Would I be unreasonable) not to read it to them? Just why?!”

The letter, of which she shared a snap on the parenting site, read: “It has been very busy here at the North Pole, during this year 2021 we are still in the worldwide pandemic.

“The elves have been washing their hands and wearing their masks and working around the clock to make sure the toys are ready to deliver to all the good boys and girls.

“Rudolph and his fellow reindeer are having regular COVID-19 tests and getting ready for the long journey ahead, and I’m sitting by the fireplace writing this letter and enjoying a lovely mince pie.”

“I am writing to let you know that you have been very good at washing your hands and keeping the germs away, you have also been well behaved this year and have made it onto my good child list,” it continued.

“I am very proud of you, and as you have been so amazing, I’d like to get you something extra-special for Christmas this year.

“I’ll be visiting your home very soon, keep up the good work. Merry Christmas, from Santa Claus.”

The note divided opinion among posters on the site, one of whom wrote: “That would be going straight in the recycling.”

Some parents agreed that the Christmas letter that discussed COVID-19 “missed the mark,” but was “well-intentioned.”

“Agreed. Please put it straight into the recycling,” another added. “That’s so bad. Let the children at least try to have a normal Christmas???”

However, someone else argued: “Yeah, it’s a bit bleak but I think well-intentioned. I’d just bin it and crack on with the Christmas you’d planned.”

“Maybe they are just trying to reassure children that despite all the upheaval, Santa will still be around, I think it comes from a good place but they have overthought it,” another agreed.

And the original poster responded: “Agree it was well-intentioned and they are usually great!

“But this has massively missed the mark I feel and made me feel quite sad.”

