ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Health experts worried about vaccine hesitancy heading into holidays, not just with COVID-19 vaccine

By Grace Reader
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31UYVM_0dQkuJJ300

While much attention has been paid to the COVID-19 vaccine this year, the Texas Medical Association (TMA) is reminding that flu is also a threat, especially this year, and for infants, pertussis, or whooping cough is always a big concern.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

2 Amarillo residents federally indicted after FBI altercation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two Amarillo residents were federally indicted Thursday after being arrested for a series of incidents that occurred this month. According to court documents, Christopher Stephen Brown, also known as Madrikh Obadiah, was indicted for two counts of interstate threatening communications after a pair of threatening phone calls Brown allegedly made to […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whooping Cough#Pertussis Vaccine#Covid 19 Vaccine#Health Experts#Tma
Complex

Study Shows COVID-19 Infection After Vaccination Could Lead to ‘Super Immunity’

A new study has found that fully vaccinated people who are then infected with COVID-19 may acquire a “super immunity” to future variants of the virus, NBC Chicago reports. The Oregon Health & Science University study, which was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, has discovered that antibodies in breakthrough case blood samples were at most 1,000% more effective than the antibodies found in non-infected blood samples taken two weeks after a Pfizer vaccination. The study collected blood samples from 52 university employees who had the Pfizer vaccine, and of the 26 of them who had mild breakthrough infections, 10 had the Delta variant, nine were described as non-Delta, and 7 had unknown variants.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
theintelligencer.com

Poll finds parents still hesitant about COVID-19 vaccines for children

According to a poll conducted by KFF between Nov. 8 and 23 among a "nationally representative sample" of 1,196 parents with children under the age of 18, most parents see COVID-19 as a great risk to their children, but many still lack confidence in the vaccines' safety for children. COVID-19...
KIDS
The Richmond Observer

Health experts warn of significant impact from Omicron variant of COVID-19; NCDHHS urges vaccinations, boosters

RALEIGH — Health experts are warning that the highly contagious COVID-19 variant, Omicron, is expected to cause the greatest surge in COVID-19 infections to date in the coming months. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services urge people to get vaccinated with an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) as soon as possible and to get a booster as soon as they are eligible to help prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New study looks at vaccine hesitancy among workers in health care

According to a new study by researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago, approximately 3 in 20 health care workers surveyed reported being hesitant about getting their COVID-19 vaccinations. The study also showed workers' vaccine decisions were likely to be influenced by their colleagues. For their study, "COVID-19 Vaccination Hesitancy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
556K+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy