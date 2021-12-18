Eli & Fur Stun with Remixes from ‘Found In The Wild’

Monty takes listeners by the hand as he leads them down a road filled with eerie yet easily tempting soundscapes on Hit the Lights. Monty has been making waves in the drum and bass game and is continuing to wet our toes with his recent splashes within the scene. With a mentor like Alix Perez on your side and the amazing talent that Monty possesses the possibilities are endless. This year alone, Monty has been on several of Alix Perez’s 1985 curated event lineups, played at HIGHRISE festival in Bristol, and has had several noteworthy singles with outstanding artists including Visages. As if 2021 couldn’t have been any more fruitful with tasty tunes from the artist, he decided to bless everyone once again with his debut album, Hit the Lights.

