ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Eli & Fur Stun with Remixes from ‘Found In The Wild’

By Ashley Littlefield
edmidentity.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEli & Fur offer up nine fresh cuts from their debut album Found In The Wild (Remixed) that will have listeners find their groove. Over the years, Eli & Fur has become a powerhouse duo in the house and techno realm with impressive releases and performances that have left many stunned....

edmidentity.com

Comments / 0

Related
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Times are confusing if you’re a death metal band called Omicron

If you want a cool name for your metal band, a good place for inspiration is the culture of Greece, Ancient mythology has been mined many times (Kronos/Cronos, variations on Prometheus, Aphrodite, etc.) Or you could just go through the Greek alphabet for something that sounds cool. Like, say, the fifteenth letter, omicron. That’s what a Belgian death metal band did. And all was good until Omicron (the band) ran into omicron (the most recent variant of SARS-CoV, our spikey friend, COVID.)
ROCK MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Patrick Topping Drops Off Remixes from ‘Planet Session’ EP

Patrick Topping looks to Reinier Zonneveld, Rebūke, and Deborah De Luca to bring forth unique takes on tracks from his Planet Session EP. If there’s one techno artist who has been on absolute fire lately, it’s Patrick Topping. Not only has this UK-based artist wowed crowds around the world with his immense performances, but he’s also continued to deliver some of the best tunes in the dance music scene as well. This year has only seen him grow his discography even further with tunes like “Disco Hits” with Hayley Topping and a remix of The Streets’ “Who’s Got The Bag,” but his biggest release of the year was the remarkable Planet Session EP.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

‘Anjunabeats The Yearbook 2021’ Showcases the Best of the Label

Anjunabeats just dropped Anjunabeats The Yearbook 2021 – a massive collection of 34 top tracks that have been released on their label. It’s pretty safe to say that 2021 has been quite a year but something that helped many people around the world escape the madness was the influx of music pouring in month after month. Anjunabeats was one such label that was prolific during and released a flurry of originals and remixes that were enjoyed by many. Though it may be difficult to wade through the plethora of stunning releases, the Above & Beyond led imprint has made sure to highlight some of the favorites on their label with Anjunabeats The Yearbook 2021.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Dive into the Sticky ‘Residue’ of Toadface’s Latest Creation

Forest creatures will be coming together under the moonlight to dance amongst the trees to Toadface’s latest five-track EP, Residue. There are a handful of artists that take their listeners on audio-visual journeys to the most magical of places with such ease, and one of them goes by the name Toadface. His name is the perfect indication of his soundscapes as the nature-loving tastemaker has released countless projects that depict different environmental creatures and feelings, including Bugs For Breakfast, “Stay Focused” and Gangrene. Now, the exceptional producer is back with his latest project, and self-release, Residue.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piano Keys#Eli Fur Stun#Anjunadeep#Mol
edmidentity.com

Bring Back Euphoria with ‘Anjunadeep The Yearbook 2021’

As we prepare to step into 2022, Anjunadeep takes us back to the moments that swept us off of our feet with Anjunadeep The Yearbook 2021!. It’s a wonderful week for the Anjunafam as already we’ve been gifted with the Anjunabeats Rising 2021 Collection and Anjunabeats The Yearbook 2021! But, the fun just keeps on rolling as today Anjunadeep takes front and center with their very own end-of-year compilation album. Just as the aforementioned have, Anjunadeep The Yearbook 2021 circles back to the music that made the past 365 days shine with unbridled sexiness, full-spectrum emotion, and carefree whimsy. So which tunes made the cut? Let’s take a look before diving in for a listen.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Hairitage Closes 2021 with ‘Wax Gibbons’ EP

Bass maven Hairitage heads into the new year with a bang and returns to Kannibalen for his third EP on the imprint, Wax Gibbons. If you have attended any bass-heavy sets this year, chances are you’ve heard a Hairitage track or two. Originally hailing from Ontario, this artist has taken the bass scene by storm with his unmistakable sound and high-energy heaters that have ravaged main stages around the country. It’s not just his fans who are obsessed with his tunes – Excision, Jantsen, Black Tiger Sex Machine, and countless other industry heavyweights have actively supported Hairitage’s meteoric rise in bass music. Having released on Never Say Die, Subsidia, Ultra, and Kannibalen, Hairitage is unsurprisingly falling on everyone’s radar.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Heard Right and Furcloud Continue Their ‘Rise’ to the Top

Purified Records marks the final release of the year by looking to two rising artists in the melodic realm, Heard Right and Furcloud. As the sound of melodic house continues to blossom, Nora En Pure and her imprint, Purified Records, have firmly stood at the forefront. The label has played host to countless artists over the past few years, many of which are fresh faces in the scene who have swept listeners off their feet and whisked them away to their immersive soundscapes. Carrying on with that tradition in full, Purified Records has now unveiled its final release of the year and selected Heard Right and Furcloud to help everyone Rise into 2022.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
edmidentity.com

Dim Mak Drops the 2021 Edition of Greatest Hits: Remixes

Steve Aoki’s Dim Mak Records rounds off the year by releasing their annual compilation of remix highlights from the label. Every year since 2011, Steve Aoki’s Dim Mak Records has released a compilation chronicling the label’s greatest songs of the year. While the first iteration of the compilation featured both original productions and remixes, it later evolved to become two separate albums, fully highlighting what artists have brought to the table over the year in either realm.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Sven Väth Announces First Solo Album in Nearly Two Decades

Iconic electronic artist Sven Väth dropped the tracklist and release date for his first solo album in nearly 20 years, Catharsis. Few artists have comparable careers to that of Sven Väth. His impressive run that spans four decades stems back to the earliest days of electronic music and he’s graced the scene with some of the most immersive, stunning releases and performances during that time. This innovator in the scene is also the mastermind behind Cocoon, and it was recently announced that his legacy will be put on display at the Museum of Modern Electronic Music in the spring as well.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Insomniac Releases Lineup for Crush SF 2022

Crush SF returns to the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium this February with Jai Wolf, Boombox Cartel, SIDEPIECE, Moore Kismet, and more. Are you ready to feel the love with your special someone while dancing the night away to some sensational tunes? If so, you’re in luck because Insomniac Events just announced the return of Crush SF. While the latest iteration of this Valentine’s Day-themed affair took place this past August, the upcoming edition will see it return to its usual dates surrounding the holiday itself. Mark your calendars for February 11-12, because that’s when the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium will be booming with beats from some of the scene’s finest.
ENTERTAINMENT
edmidentity.com

EJECA Delivers Rave Madness on ‘Take It’ EP

EJECA drops a dose of underground sounds for the masses to consume this holiday season with the release of Take It on Shall Not Fade. Northern Ireland has been a home for many of the movers and shakers in the dance music scene and EJECA has been at the forefront of that movement. He’s consistently delivered plenty of heat with his underground, rave-fueled sound in tow that offers up a range of elements that include everything from hardcore techno to sublime grooves. In 2020, EJECA delivered releases such as Polar Nation and Sunburst, while also unveiling the self-titled debut album under his Trance Wax alias as well.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Body Language Reveals Initial Lineup for Debut Edition in AZ

Relentless Beats and RBDeep are bringing Adam Beyer, Boris Brejcha, Carl Cox, Kaskade, and more to Arizona for the debut edition of Body Language. Looking for a fresh festival to help shake off the winter chill and get your body back to moving to the beat this coming March? Your hunt may be over as today, Relentless Beats and RBDeep announced the latest festival to touch down in Arizona – Body Language. Set to take place on March 4-6 at the Rawhide Event Center in Chandler, this three-day affair is centered on the sounds of house and techno, and intends to give it a new home in the region.
ARIZONA STATE
thepeachreview.com

Music Monday: KSHMR, Kelland, Authority Zero, Eli & Fur, and Blosso

Dance music behemoth KSHMR has collaborated with Norwegian talent Tungevaag on the new single Close Your Eyes, out now on Dharma Worldwide. A glorious combination of organic instrumentation, computerized beats, and pitch-perfect vocals, ‘Close Your Eyes’ is an infectious dance-pop jam propelled by majestic pan pipes. Multifaceted Canadian...
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Monty Has All Ears and Eyes on Him Once You ‘Hit the Lights’

Monty takes listeners by the hand as he leads them down a road filled with eerie yet easily tempting soundscapes on Hit the Lights. Monty has been making waves in the drum and bass game and is continuing to wet our toes with his recent splashes within the scene. With a mentor like Alix Perez on your side and the amazing talent that Monty possesses the possibilities are endless. This year alone, Monty has been on several of Alix Perez’s 1985 curated event lineups, played at HIGHRISE festival in Bristol, and has had several noteworthy singles with outstanding artists including Visages. As if 2021 couldn’t have been any more fruitful with tasty tunes from the artist, he decided to bless everyone once again with his debut album, Hit the Lights.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Carl Cox Announces Two-Night Takeover at Avant Gardner

Carl Cox is bringing his Invites and House Sessions showcases to Brooklyn’s Avant Gardner in March of 2022. Legendary artist Carl Cox is gracing the US with his presence once again in 2022 and just recently announced a massive, two-night run in Brooklyn at the renowned Avant Gardner. These won’t be your run-of-the-mill shows from the iconic DJ either as Saturday, March 19 will see the Carl Cox Invites showcase arrive at the venue while Sunday, March 20 is set to bring the Carl Cox House Sessions concept front and center.
edmidentity.com

Zeds Dead Rolls Out the Second Wave of Remixes of “Alive” with MKLA

Couldn’t get enough of Zeds Dead and MKLA’s “Alive”? They just dropped a second remix package featuring some major talent. This has been a major year for Zeds Dead with the renowned duo making bigger moves than ever. From the return of Deadrocks and the Deadbeats: The Revival Tour to a variety of mixes and new releases that showcase its new style, they’ve only further solidified their place at the top. Earlier this year, they released their single “Alive” with MKLA, which became a summer anthem for Deadbeats fans and newcomers to the scene alike, and then delivered a dose of remixes back in October for the track as well.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Seven Lions Collaborates with ATLYS on Orchestral Album ‘Opus’

Seven Lions’ biggest hits are re-imagined through a classical lens with all-female string quartet ATLYS for Opus, his first fully acoustic album. Beloved genre-transcending artist Seven Lions continues to blow his fans away with new ideas and concepts. From creating his very own label, Ophelia Records, to reinventing his classic melodic dubstep tracks into old-school trance treats on his 1999 EP, he’s constantly pushed the boundaries of his sound and that of others. Now, Seven Lions has reimagined some of his greatest works with the release of his latest album, Opus.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Vested Recordings Releases ‘From Chicago With Love 2021’

FJ9, SinnerSaints and Alfred Clayton, Crystos, and more were selected by Vested Recordings for the latest edition of From Chicago With Love. As the true home of house music, Chicago has birthed countless artists over the years who have taken the scene by storm with their fantastic tunes. While the sounds of tech house, jackin’ house, and deep house might be the most prominent to come from the Windy City, there are also artists who have looked to explore the reaches of progressive, melodic house, and techno as well. One label that has fostered a plethora of fresh talent over the past five years is Vested Recordings, and they’ve curated some truly fantastic tunes during their run so far.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy