Eli & Fur Stun with Remixes from ‘Found In The Wild’

Bass maven Hairitage heads into the new year with a bang and returns to Kannibalen for his third EP on the imprint, Wax Gibbons. If you have attended any bass-heavy sets this year, chances are you’ve heard a Hairitage track or two. Originally hailing from Ontario, this artist has taken the bass scene by storm with his unmistakable sound and high-energy heaters that have ravaged main stages around the country. It’s not just his fans who are obsessed with his tunes – Excision, Jantsen, Black Tiger Sex Machine, and countless other industry heavyweights have actively supported Hairitage’s meteoric rise in bass music. Having released on Never Say Die, Subsidia, Ultra, and Kannibalen, Hairitage is unsurprisingly falling on everyone’s radar.
