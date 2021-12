NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The UNM Lobos will head to Christmas break with something head coach Richard Pitino said he really wanted, a victory. The Lobos defeated the Norfolk State Spartans Tuesday night 68-54. Jaelen House scored a team-high 16 points in the win. The Lobos stormed out to a 19 point advantage in the first half that was a 16 point cushion at the break. One of the Lobos most athletic players, Emmanuel Kuac was a factor in helping the Lobos get out to a double-digit lead. Kuac scored 11 points and had 9 rebounds for the game.

