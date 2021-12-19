Kentucky residents, lawmakers hope tornado relief help doesn’t fade away

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell toured Hopkins county this morning with local officials. They’re focused on current help, with an eye on help in the future.

As people continue to rebuild in western Kentucky, residents hope that what happened last week is not forgotten by those in, or outside the Tri-State.

“There’s been a lot of people that came from out of state. Have had people drop off cases of food and help for us,” said Cody Thompson, whose home outside Earlington was damaged by last Friday’s tornado. He’s noticed a lot of help come to the region since then.

“Hopefully, people will continue to help. It will take a while to clean all this up,” he said.

“The question is going to be, six months from now, like we’ve been talking, what is that response going to be,” said Hopkins Co. Judge Executive Jack Whitfield.

Local officials say help will be needed with finding places to get rid of debris, help with those who lost their homes, and with federal assistance in the coming months. Senator McConnell says lawmakers need to find available money to help speed up the rebuilding and recovery process.

“We’re going to be looking for areas of funds that may be reprogrammed that can be sent down to the state for other purposes and see how we can plug the gap between the overwhelming response financially and the volunteers,” he said.

Senator McConnell also says he’s concerned people could lose interest in helping tornado victims as the months go by. Residents hope the help keeps coming to western Kentucky and people keep the tornado’s victims on their minds.

“Keep everybody in your prayers and hopefully we can get more people from out of state helping us out,” said Thompson.

(This story was originally published on December 18, 2021)

